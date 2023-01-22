McDonald's customer mistakenly given a bag of cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered

McDonald's Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

When a customer went to the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Indiana, he was mistakenly given a bag containing $5,000 in cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered.

Josiah Vargas was the customer who had to make a quick decision. His TikTok video shows him in his car in the McDonald's parking lot with the bag of cash. He documented what happened after the mistake was made and how it was resolved. His video has been viewed more than 2 million times since he posted it last week.

In the video, Vargas is seen pulling plastic bags of cash out of the McDonald's bag that he thought his food was in.

Vargas is heard asking in the video:

"What is this? Why would they do this? You know how bad I want this money?"

Although Vargas admits he would have liked to keep the money, the video shows him walking back into McDonald's to return the bag of cash to its rightful owner.

He concluded that he returned the money that did not belong to him because he is a good person.

Reaction from McDonald's employees

McDonald’s employees could be heard in the video expressing their gratitude and relief when Vargas returned the money that they did not know was missing.

One employee was heard saying:

"Oh my God, look at that. I really want to give you a hug."

The employees were crying as they hugged him and thanked him for his kindness. Store owner Estephan Awad told IndyStar in a statement:

“Josiah’s actions are an inspiration to us all and we are eternally grateful for him returning our bank deposit"

McDonald's rewarded Vargas for returning the cash by giving him $200 and free McDonald’s meals for an entire month. Vargas walked out of the store relieved with a smile on his face because he knew he had done the right thing.

His advice to others in case this ever happens to them:

"Do good, people!"