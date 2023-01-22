Newport News, VA

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.

None of the other students in the classroom were harmed because the 25-year-old teacher was able to get all of them out of the classroom before she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Abby was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but she has been released. A GoFundMe page was set up by Abby's twin sister, Hannah Zwerner. Donations raised are close to the goal of $250,000.

Previous trouble with the boy

The Washington Post reported that Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s behavior with administrators and had asked for help with the boy on numerous occasions only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored.

The boy's bad behavior

Shooting Zwerner wasn't the first grave behavior the boy had displayed in the past. The first grader was known to throw furniture and other objects in the classroom. Once the student managed to block a teacher and other students from leaving their classroom by barricading the door. They were only able to leave the room after the teacher banged on the door, and a colleague across the hall managed to get it open.

It has been revealed that at least one school official had been alerted the boy may have brought a weapon to school hours before the shooting, but no weapon was found when his backpack was searched.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the shooting is being investigated as “intentional. In the meantime, the 6-year-old is receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Boy's parents speak out

The child’s parents said Thursday in their first public statement since the shooting that the firearm had been “secured” in their home. They shared that their son “suffers from an acute disability.” They added that either the mother or father accompanies him to class every day. However, the week of the shooting was the first week when neither one of them was with him in school.

One of the parents said:

“We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

