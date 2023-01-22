Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur on their wedding day. Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Former United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday on Friday, January 20, 2023. His new wife is his longtime girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur. Aldrin has walked on the moon. Now that he is married to Faur, he is "over the moon."

Aldrin tweeted to his more than 1.5 million Twitter followers on Friday:

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin posted two photos from the couple's wedding ceremony along with the announcement.

The 63-year-old bride wore a long-sleeve white bridal gown adorned with rhinestones. The groom was dressed in a black tuxedo that was decorated with various pins.

Aldrin's marriages

Aldrin was married to Joan Archer from 1954 to 1974. Together they had three children: sons James and Andrew, and daughter Janice. Aldrin was married to his second wife Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978. Buzz Aldrin was married to his third wife Lois Driggs Cannon for 24 years from 1988 to 2012. Aldrin married Dr. Anca Faur on January 20, 2023.

Aldrin has one grandson, Jeffrey Schuss, born to his daughter Janice, and three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

About the newlyweds

Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, whose real name is Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr., was the second person to walk on the moon more than half a century ago. He set his feet on the moon 20 minutes after fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong had taken his epic first step on July 20, 1969, as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission. Astronaut Michael Collins was also on that trip. Aldrin is the only surviving astronaut of the three who took part in that mission.

The Apollo 11 astronaut was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars during Season 10 which premiered on March 22, 2010 His partner was Ashly DelGrosso. They were the second couple to be eliminated that season.

Faur has a doctoral degree in chemical engineering. She has served as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures for the past four years.