Vice President Kamala Harris' poll ratings have been up and down

VP Kamala Harri Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Kamala Harris' appointment to Vice President of the United States was historic. She became the first female, the first woman, the first Black, and the first Asian ever to be in that position.

The White House seemed to embrace the new vice president, using the tagline "Biden-Harris Administration," on social media to show the importance of Harris being the second-in-command. When Vice President Kamala Harris entered the White House two years ago, her approval rate was higher than the 50 percent mark. It grew quickly in the days following Joe Biden's inauguration. There was optimism about the direction the country was going.

After eleven months in office, Harris' approval rate had dropped to 28.9%, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. That was the lowest in her vice presidency so far. By the end of the same month, it had moved up to the 40 percent mark.

During the past two years

Americans' approval for the vice president suffered from the many challenges faced by the Biden administration which include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, Russia's war in Ukraine, and a growing number of immigrants at the Southern border.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had some ups and downs, but Harris' approval ratings were often more noticeable than those reported for the president. Harris' approval rate was at one time up to 55.2%. By April 25, 2021, it was down to 47.0%.

Shortly after taking office, Biden gave Harris the significant job of handling the border crisis. Harris has been repeatedly criticized and questioned for not visiting the Southern border. That might have led to her low approval rating. It took Harris months before even showing up at the border on her one and only visit. During the Biden administration, migrant encounters at the border have risen to record levels.

VP Harris' current approval rate

With so many ups and downs in Harris' approval ratings, what is her current rating? The Los Angeles Times tracks the latest national opinion polls to help show how voters view Vice President Kamala Harris today compared to her high percentage rating at the beginning of her position.

As of January 10, 2023, 40% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 53% had an unfavorable opinion. It is certainly a big difference from the rate she had at the beginning of her position. Even though it is significantly above the bottom level reached in the summer of 2021, her frequently low approval rate shows that she is one of the least popular vice presidents in modern American history.

Both Biden's and Harris' approval rates have improved in recent months since a series of unexpected wins reported by the Biden administration in November 2022. That included the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, plunging gas prices, strong employment numbers, cooling inflation, and the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. However, the poor polling for the two remains likely to be a major concern for Democrats ahead of the 2024 election.

Given Biden’s age, 80, Harris has also received extra scrutiny because there's a real possibility she might need to step into the Oval Office. Also, she has been considered an obvious choice to run in 2024 if Biden does not. If Biden does run again, it is a consensus that he might not choose Harris as his running mate.

From Vice President to President

Surely, the public is not as excited about seeing Kamala Harris, 58, in the White House again because of her extraordinarily unimpressive job as vice president.

Joe Biden and George H.W. Bush are the only two vice presidents in the past half century to successfully go from being vice president to president. Experts who know their politics don't think Kamala Harris will be added to that list.