Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.

Presley was married to Danny Keough from October 3, 1988 until May 6, 1994. They became parents to a daughter Riley Keough on May 29, 1989, and to a son Benjamin Keough on October 21, 1992. Their only son committed suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27 on July 12, 2020. Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson on May 26, 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from Keough. They divorced in January 1996. Lisa Marie and Nicolas Cage were married from August 10, 2002 until 2004. Michael Lockwood was Lisa Marie's fourth and last husband. They got married on January 22, 2006. They became parents of fraternal twin daughters, Harper and Finley, on October 7, 2008. Presley filed for divorce in 2016, but their divorce didn't become final until 2021.

Reason Lisa Marie and Danny Keough lived together

Even though they had been divorced since 1994, Lisa Marie and Danny Keough had been living together for the past couple of years. They had grown very close after the death of their only son.

Her representative Roger Widynowski told CNN that Lisa Marie was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated."

He added:

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Lisa Marie made the decision to sell the house where her son's body had been discovered, according to the New York Post. About eight months after Benjamin's death, Danny and Lisa Marie moved in together. They comforted each other during their time of grief.

The U.S. Sun reported in March 2021:

"Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa's side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben's death. They have been grieving together, it's been an extraordinarily difficult time and he's been a rock for Lisa. The two had grown very close again."

Although their marriage didn't last, Lisa Marie and Danny shared a special bond. Even before their son's death, the only daughter of Elvis Presley said in an interview in 2007 with Marie Claire that her divorce from Keough was something she deeply regretted.

She admitted:

"My biggest mistake? Let's see. How can I word this? Um. Well. Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life."

Lisa Marie Presley's death and burial

When the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest and died on January 12, 2023, Danny Keough administered CPR before paramedics arrived.

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley is set for Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to the graves of her son and her father at Graceland.