Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls.

Elvis' twin brother

Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.

Even though Elvis never knew Jesse, many biographers think his twin brother's death affected Elvis in many ways for most of his life. His brother's death could have given Elvis the motivation he needed to become the "King of Rock and Roll." On the other, some believe that a lot of the struggles Elvis had were because of survivor guilt.

Dr. Peter Whitmer, a clinical psychologist, has been researching twins for years, including twins separated by death. He wrote the book, Inner Elvis, in which he explains how the death of Elvis' twin had a great impact on his life. It contributed to Elvis' rise to superstardom as well as his subsequent fall into strange obsessions, behaviors, and addictions.

Whitmer says in his book:

"Elvis’s twin’s death at birth was a tragedy that triggered a process that made his dead sibling the bedrock, the singular driving force in his life. Jesse was a restless spirit who eventually haunted all of Presley’s relationships."

Elvis often visited his brother's grave. His mother once said that Elvis was "living for two people."

Elvis died 42 years after his twin on August 16,1977, and is buried at Graceland where Lisa Marie will be buried. She died at the age of 54 of cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023.

Lisa Marie's twin daughters

The twins skipped a generation by not being born to Elvis. However, Elvis' only child gave birth to fraternal twin girls on October 7, 2008. Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood are the youngest of Lisa Marie's four children. The latest report is that the twins are with their father Michael Lockwood who was Lisa Marie's fourth husband.