Who inherits Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley's death?

Graceland Mansiion Photo by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday, January 12 after cardiac arrest. She will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Storm Keough who committed suicide on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27, and her father, Elvis Presley who died on August 16, 1977, in his Graceland home at the age of 42.

Fans of Lisa Marie have been gathering and paying their respects at Graceland gates. They have been writing messages on the stone wall and leaving flowers.

Lisa Marie took trips to Graceland for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death. In fact, she was there the Sunday before she died on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday on January 8.

Graceland

At nine years old, Lisa Marie Presley became joint heir to her father's estate with her 59-year-old grandfather, Vernon Presley, and Vernon's 87-year-old mother, Minnie Mae. Vernon died in 1979 and Minnie Mae died in 1980. Their deaths left Lisa Marie as the sole heir. Her inheritance was held in trust until her 25th birthday in 1993. Then she inherited the entire estate, which had grown to an estimated $100 million at the time.

Graceland Mansion opened to the public as a museum in 1982. Lisa Marie retained 100% sole personal ownership of Graceland Mansion itself and over 13-acre original grounds, as well as her father’s personal effects, costumes, wardrobe, awards, furniture, cars, etc, according to Graceland’s website.

A representative from Elvis Presley Enterprises told The Associated Press that the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of Lisa Marie's three surviving daughters: Riley Keough, 33, by her first husband and 15-year-old fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, by her fourth husband.

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be at Graceland on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on January 22, 2023, according to a representative of her daughter and actor Riley Keough.