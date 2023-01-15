Postage stamps are going up again for the third time in a year and a half

postage stamp Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

The price of postage didn't use to increase as frequently as in recent years. The prices used to be few and far between. Postage went up less than a year ago. According to the US Postal Service, postage will soon cost you more.

First-class postage

First-class postage in 2019, 2020, and 2021 didn't change at all.

Effective January 27, 2019, first-class postage was 55 cents.

Effective January 26, 2020, first-class postage was still 55 cents.

Effective January 21, 2022, first-class postage remained only 55 cents.

The upcoming increase will be the third increase for a first-class stamp in the last year and a half.

On August 29, 2021, the first-clas stamp's price rose from 55 to 58 cents, up 3 cents.

On July 10, 2022, the price of a first-class stamp rose from 58 cents to 60 cents, up 2 cents.

On January 22, 2023, the price of a first-class stamp will be 63 cents, up 3 cents.

Forever stamps

If you have Forever stamps that you paid 60 cents for last year, you can still use them when the price goes up to 63 cents. If you do a lot of mailings, it is much better to purchase Forever stamps because they do not expire. You can use them no matter how much postage increases.

Other postal services

Usually, when first-class postage increases, so do other postal services.

Postage for metered 1-ounce letters will rise from 57 to 60 cents.

International letters will increase from $1.40 to $1.45 per ounce.

Postage for domestic postcards will increase from 44 to 48 cents.

International postcards will increase from $1.40 to $1.45.

Prices go up for special delivery, certified mail, registered mail, insured mail, signature confirmation, return receipt, box rent, and money order fees.

United States Postal Service struggles with inflation

Postage is increasing again as the United States Postal Service struggles with operations amid economic inflation. The postmaster general said in August 2022 that inflation would add $1 billion to the USPS budget.

The approximately 4.2 percent increase has been approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service which will offset the rise in inflation.

