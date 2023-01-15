Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqOgw_0kFfJKki00
Judge's gavelPhoto byTingey Injury Law FirmonUnsplash

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.

Lisa Marie was married four times and gave birth to four children by two of her husbands. She wasn't married at the time of her death.

1. Marriage to Danny Keough

Lisa Marie married Danny Keough on October 3, 1988. They had a daughter Riley Keough born on May 29, 1989, and a son Benjamin Storm Keough born on October 21, 1992. Lisa and Danny divorced on May 6, 1994. Their son committed suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27 on July 12, 2020.

Danny Keough was a bass guitar player in Presley's band, and also served as her musical mentor She still regarded him as a close friend, and he lived in the guest house on Presley's property. In a 2003 interview with The Commercial Appeal, Presley commented that at one time she and Keough were planning to remarry, but they never did.

2. Marriage to Michael Jackson

Just 20 days after her divorce from Keough, Lisa Marie married singer Michael Jackson on May 26, 1994. She filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.

3. Marriage to Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie's third marriage was to Nicolas Cage on August 10, 2002. Cage filed for divorce on November 25, 2002, and the divorce was finalized in 2004.

4. Marriage to Michael Lockwood

Presley married for a fourth time on January 22, 2006 to Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, music producer, and director. Presley's first husband Danny Keough was the best man at the wedding. On October 7, 2008, Presley gave birth by Caesarean section to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

After being married to Lockwood for ten years, Presley filed for divorce in 2016. The twin girls were placed in the temporary care of their grandmother Priscilla Presley on January 22, 2006, after Lisa Marie falsely accused Lockwood of having inappropriate images of their girls on his computer. No evidence was found of a crime. The divorce was finalized five years later in 2021.

Who gets custody of the twins?

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could be involved in a nasty custody battle with their biological father and others.

TMZ reported that Michael Lockwood, 61, says he will not back down when it comes to getting custody of his girls. He reportedly said:

“It’ll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children.”

Presley had 60% custody of the twins at the time of her death, and Lockwood had 40% custody. Under California law, Lockwood would ordinarily get full custody, unless a judge determines he’s not a fit parent. Lisa Marie's divorce from Lockwood was very bitter. Their divorce case went on for five years because of allegations of drug use and child abuse. The judge might see those as key issues.

Lisa Marie’s first husband, Danny Keough, is not going to make it easy for Lockwood to get custody of his own children. Keough who was living with Lisa Marie and the twins when she died, sees himself as the girls’ stepfather even though he and their mother was not married at the time.

Not only Keough, but the twin's grandmother Priscilla Presley might say she should have custody. Also, the twins' 33-year-old half-sister actress Riley Keough might think she would be a better parent for them.

According to TMZ, since the twins are old enough to decide, the judge could also ask them who they want to live with,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lisa Marie Presley# Priscilla Presley# cariac arrest# Elvis Presley# twin daughters

Comments / 1

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
10K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.

Read full story
2 comments

Who inherits Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley's death?

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday, January 12 after cardiac arrest. She will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Storm Keough who committed suicide on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27, and her father, Elvis Presley who died on August 16, 1977, in his Graceland home at the age of 42.

Read full story
1 comments

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.

Read full story
36 comments

Hunter Biden requests judge to stop his daughter from taking his surname

A gavel used by a judgePhoto byTingey Injury Law FirmonUnsplash. Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been in the news for a while now over emails on his laptop even though no criminal charges have ever been brought against him. Since 2018, the 52-year-old attorney's tax affairs have been under federal criminal investigation. Now Hunter Biden is in the news concerning a family matter.

Read full story
14 comments

Postage stamps are going up again for the third time in a year and a half

The price of postage didn't use to increase as frequently as in recent years. The prices used to be few and far between. Postage went up less than a year ago. According to the US Postal Service, postage will soon cost you more.

Read full story
46 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration

Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia and WTVR (CBS 6), a local Richmond television station, held the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. The event was held at the Downtown Richmond Marriott.

Read full story

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hired separate lawyers over their jobs at 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been given a decision about keeping their jobs after being away from GMA3 for six weeks. The co-anchors haven’t been on the air since December 5, 2022. They are still being replaced with a rotation of fill-in news personalities because ABC president Kim Godwin decided their romance was too much of a “distraction” for viewers.

Read full story
2 comments

Interesting things about Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Photo byYouTube Screenshot. Former President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday in January to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the slain civil rights activist. January 15 is his actual birthday. Had he lived, he would be celebrating his own birthday at age of 94 in 2023. He was assassinated at the young age of 39 on April 4, 1968.

Read full story
1 comments

Reese Witherspoon's Book Club

Reese Witherspoon's Book ClubPhoto byChristin HumeonUnsplash. If you want a good book to read, look no further than Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. The actress has been picking a book each month since 2017 and recommending it to readers. Reese, affectionately known as book-lover-in-chief, has her own criteria for the books she chooses.

Read full story

Review of Netflix's 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Where the Crawdads Singwas first a novel by American author Delia Owens that was released on August 14, 2018. The best-selling book that sold over 15 million copies was made into a Netflix movie under the genre coming of age and murder mystery. The movie released in July 2022 was based on the book with two plots that slowly intertwined.

Read full story
1 comments

Shemar Moore is becoming a first-time dad

Shemar Moore is expecting his first child. The 52-year-old actor has been waiting a long time to become a father. He shared his good news on Monday, January 9, 2023 on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Previously, he told USA Today that he thought "that ship had sailed."

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Fear of Friday the 13th

According to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina, an estimated 21 million people in the United States are affected by a fear of Friday the 13th, making it the most feared day and date in history.

Read full story

Teen ballerina born with no arms inspired viewers on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

Teen ballerina with no armsPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. America's Got Talent: All-Stars brought back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another chance to become AGT champion. There were many good acts, but one performance mesmerized judge Simon Cowell.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusion

According toWWBTin Richmond, Virginia, some homeowners are very confused about leaf collection. They mistakenly believe they should rake leaves from their yard to the curb and rely on the city to vacuum them up.

Read full story
2 comments

Prince Harry's two interviews leading up to the release of his memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 MinutesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. After the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries aired on Netflix in December 2022, the public spoke out, but the British royal family was silent. However, it might be a different story after Prince Harry's memoir Spare is released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho students

The murders of four University of Idaho students have been in the news since November 13, 2022. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on December 30 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport News, VA

A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgun

A 6-year-old boy was taken into police custody after he shot and wounded his teacher with a loaded handgun in his first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.

Read full story
139 comments
Richmond, VA

Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia

Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was named and developed in memory of 17-year-old Adam Lemel who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed, and died while playing basketball in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin in 1999.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy