Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.

Lisa Marie was married four times and gave birth to four children by two of her husbands. She wasn't married at the time of her death.

1. Marriage to Danny Keough

Lisa Marie married Danny Keough on October 3, 1988. They had a daughter Riley Keough born on May 29, 1989, and a son Benjamin Storm Keough born on October 21, 1992. Lisa and Danny divorced on May 6, 1994. Their son committed suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27 on July 12, 2020.

Danny Keough was a bass guitar player in Presley's band, and also served as her musical mentor She still regarded him as a close friend, and he lived in the guest house on Presley's property. In a 2003 interview with The Commercial Appeal, Presley commented that at one time she and Keough were planning to remarry, but they never did.

2. Marriage to Michael Jackson

Just 20 days after her divorce from Keough, Lisa Marie married singer Michael Jackson on May 26, 1994. She filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.

3. Marriage to Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie's third marriage was to Nicolas Cage on August 10, 2002. Cage filed for divorce on November 25, 2002, and the divorce was finalized in 2004.

4. Marriage to Michael Lockwood

Presley married for a fourth time on January 22, 2006 to Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, music producer, and director. Presley's first husband Danny Keough was the best man at the wedding. On October 7, 2008, Presley gave birth by Caesarean section to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

After being married to Lockwood for ten years, Presley filed for divorce in 2016. The twin girls were placed in the temporary care of their grandmother Priscilla Presley on January 22, 2006, after Lisa Marie falsely accused Lockwood of having inappropriate images of their girls on his computer. No evidence was found of a crime. The divorce was finalized five years later in 2021.

Who gets custody of the twins?

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could be involved in a nasty custody battle with their biological father and others.

TMZ reported that Michael Lockwood, 61, says he will not back down when it comes to getting custody of his girls. He reportedly said:

“It’ll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children.”

Presley had 60% custody of the twins at the time of her death, and Lockwood had 40% custody. Under California law, Lockwood would ordinarily get full custody, unless a judge determines he’s not a fit parent. Lisa Marie's divorce from Lockwood was very bitter. Their divorce case went on for five years because of allegations of drug use and child abuse. The judge might see those as key issues.

Lisa Marie’s first husband, Danny Keough, is not going to make it easy for Lockwood to get custody of his own children. Keough who was living with Lisa Marie and the twins when she died, sees himself as the girls’ stepfather even though he and their mother was not married at the time.

Not only Keough, but the twin's grandmother Priscilla Presley might say she should have custody. Also, the twins' 33-year-old half-sister actress Riley Keough might think she would be a better parent for them.

According to TMZ, since the twins are old enough to decide, the judge could also ask them who they want to live with,