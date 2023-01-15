Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration

Leadership Celebration Photo by Headway on Unsplash

Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia and WTVR (CBS 6), a local Richmond television station, held the 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. The event was held at the Downtown Richmond Marriott.

Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of the university said:

“We are excited to celebrate the life of Dr. King and honor individuals whose character and work embody his spirit. This is our third year partnering with local stations to highlight the fine work of individuals who are making a difference right here in our community.”

The celebration reflected on Dr. King’s legacy and highlighted Richmon Public School principals whose contributions exemplify Dr. King’s practice of selfless giving for the benefit of the community. This year’s theme was In All Things, Excellence which aligns with the spirit and vision of Virginia Union University, anchored in its African American heritage and commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley, the Senior Pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, was this year’s keynote speaker. He delivered a message about putting faith into action.

He said:

"There comes a moment when there's got to be more than your religion, there's got to be your politic. There comes a moment when there's got to be more than your Sunday shout. There's got to be your Monday movement. At some moment, God shows up and says, 'I heard your prayer. Now go fight.'"

Recognitions

While the event focused mainly on Dr. King and his legacy, the late Congressman Donald McEachin who died on November 28, 2022, was presented the first Living the Dream Legacy Award posthumously. Richmond Public School principals were also honored.

VUU President Lucas said:

"We’re always looking for people who are unsung heroes, people who are living the dream every day but may not be seen, may not be appreciated, may not be recognized at the level we think they need to."

The event, hosted by CBS anchor Reba Hollingsworth, will be broadcast on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. on CBS 6 (Comcast, Channel 206, and Verizon, Channel 466).