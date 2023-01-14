Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hired separate lawyers over their jobs at 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Photo by YouTube Screenshot

According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been given a decision about keeping their jobs after being away from GMA3 for six weeks. The co-anchors haven’t been on the air since December 5, 2022. They are still being replaced with a rotation of fill-in news personalities because ABC president Kim Godwin decided their romance was too much of a “distraction” for viewers.

Godwin initially said:

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.”

Godwin also said at the time that the affair was “not a violation of company policy and there would be no disciplinary action.” The company appears to be doing an about-face by keeping them from the anchor seats for so long.

Separate attorneys

Robach and Holmes have not been terminated, but they have hired separate lawyers to negotiate with ABC. TMZ reported early Thursday, January 12 that Robach has hired Andrew Brettler, one of the best civil lawyers in Hollywood. Holmes has hired Eric George, an attorney who has handled numerous celebrity cases.

TMZ also reported that ABC could be hit with a lawsuit if the network fires T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach out of their anchor jobs if it comes to litigation because race might be an issue.

Holmes has more to lose because he was involved in other workplace affairs, but he believes he will be cleared by the network. He is confident he has done nothing wrong that would cause him to lose his job.

An insider told Page Six:

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again."

PEOPLE magazine reported that Robach and Holmes have not been terminated, but they are facing an uncertain future at GMA3: What You Need To Know and are "unlikely" to return to their on-air roles.

According to the magazine:

"While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' jobs at GMA3 still hang in the balance as officials continue to Investigate.

Their relationship is stronger than ever

According to PEOPLE magazine, the pair's relationship is "stronger than ever" despite the ongoing investigation. They have been seen leaving each other’s apartments multiple times and having lunch together. They also spent the holidays together.