Reese Witherspoon's Book Club Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

If you want a good book to read, look no further than Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. The actress has been picking a book each month since 2017 and recommending it to readers. Reese, affectionately known as book-lover-in-chief, has her own criteria for the books she chooses.

Reese's Book Club came about from her Instagram account. She posts photos of books she reads. Each month she picks a book she loves with a woman at the center of the story, with a variety of genres, such as fiction, thrillers, mysteries, and romance.

Books into feature films

Many of Reese's picks have been made into feature films. Since 2017, the club's most influential pick has been Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Chosen for the club in September 2018, it was adapted into a 2022 Netflix movie by Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine. The book continues to be read and the movie continues to be viewed.

Another fan favorite is From Scratch written by sisters Attica Locke and Tembi Locke. The book was chosen by Reese for her book club in May 2019. It was made into a Netflix movie with eight episodes that premiered on October 21, 2022. The sisters and Reese were among several other producers. From Scratch is based on a true romantic story.

Even though Reese always chooses a book with a woman at the center, her selections do not mean there are no other good books available.

List of books

Check out Reese Witherspoon Book Club for all the books she has recommended in the past as well as those which have been turned into feature films.