Shemar Moore is becoming a first-time dad

Actor Shemar Moore Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Shemar Moore is expecting his first child. The 52-year-old actor has been waiting a long time to become a father. He shared his good news on Monday, January 9, 2023 on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Previously, he told USA Today that he thought "that ship had sailed."

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. It's going to be the best part of my life. My life is pretty grand, but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

About Shemar Moore

Actor Shemar Moore is known for his performances on shows such as The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T.

Because of his age and still being single, there have been rumors over the years that Moore was gay. He has had to set the record straight several times.

Moore said that February 8 will be the three-year anniversary of the death of his 76-year-old mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore. It is also the day he will "make one of her dreams come true by becoming 'a daddy.'"

About Moore's girlfriend

Jesiree Dizon is just as excited as Shemar to have another child. The 39-year-old actress and model is already the mother of two children from previous relationships: a son Kaiden, 16, and a daughter Charli, 5.

Pink dust came from a helicopter during a gender reveal. That means Dizon and Moore are expecting a baby girl. They plan to name her Frankie.