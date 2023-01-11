Teen ballerina born with no arms inspired viewers on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDXMQ_0kARi91G00
Teen ballerina with no armsPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

America's Got Talent: All-Stars brought back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another chance to become AGT champion. There were many good acts, but one performance mesmerized judge Simon Cowell.

Ballerina Vitoria Bueno

Vitoria Bueno, an 18-year-old ballerina from Brazil who was born with no arms due to a genetic condition, returned after previously competing during Season 15 of AGT. At the time, she earned the Golden Buzzer and finished in second place.

On Monday night, January 9, 2023, she was accompanied by her translator who is also her dance instructor. After her flawless performance, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and the audience gave her two standing ovations.

Vitoria said:

"I am here to prove that everyone can strive for their dreams."

The ballerina inspired the judges, audience, and television viewers with her elegant routine to Lauren Daigle's You Say as she performed by twirling and leaping across the stage in a pink and white tutu with matching ballerina slippers. 

Cowell told her:

"The sign of a star is someone who perseveres and then, when they’re on stage, lights up the stage, and you have both of those things. When you were performing in here it was like complete silence because we were mesmerized."

Klum said wonderful things about Vitoria's performance. Mandel commended her technique by saying:

"We didn’t even see a second of faltering. It’s amazing the amount of strength and elegance that you put in."

Top three

At the end of all the performances, host Terry Crews announced the top three winners based on Superfans' votes. They were aerialist Aiden Bryant, Bueno, and the musical duo Divyansh and Manuraj. Bueno ranked third behind Aidan Bryant and Divyansh & Manuraj. Therefore, she has been eliminated from the competition.

