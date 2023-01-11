Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusion

Leaves on the ground Photo by zelle duda on Unsplash

According to WWBT in Richmond, Virginia, some homeowners are very confused about leaf collection. They mistakenly believe they should rake leaves from their yard to the curb and rely on the city to vacuum them up.

Leaves at the curb present problems for street sweeping equipment, drivers, and pedestrians. If leaves are swept to the curb, residents could get a citation from Richmond City.

Four options

It is the responsibility of all residents to get rid of leaves from their own property. They have four options, but raking them to the curb is not one of them.

Up to 10 bagfuls of leaves can be collected on trash day. Leaves can be turned into mulch or compost. The fee of $30 can be paid to schedule the city to come out and vacuum up the leaves. Residents can wait until the designated days for their section of the city to collect an unlimited number of bags of leaves.

Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones said:

“Please don’t leave them in your ditch or in your drainage areas because that’ll cause flooding when we get heavy rains.

Jones added:

“If there’s a tree adjacent to your property and the leaves fall into your yard, you’re going to be responsible for them, even my neighbor’s tree if it’s right on the border of our property line and it falls into my yard or vice versa then we’re to be good neighbors and rake the leaves collect them."

Richmond City's vacuum leaf collection program ends on March 13, 2023.