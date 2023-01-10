Prince Harry's two interviews leading up to the release of his memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes Photo by YouTube Screenshot

After the six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries aired on Netflix in December 2022, the public spoke out, but the British royal family was silent. However, it might be a different story after Prince Harry's memoir Spare is released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The recent comments have not come from reading the book. The comments have come from the two interviews Prince Harry had with journalists Anderson Cooper on CNN and Michael Strahan on ABC's Good Morning America leading up to the release of the book.

Every word Prince Harry said during the two interviews has been dissected and analyzed. In fact, Good Morning America slammed Michael Strahan and the morning show for his big interview with Prince Harry. Viewers took to Twitter claiming that Strahan should not have given "the rogue royal a major platform to complain about his family."

How Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry's interviews

Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements regarding Prince Harry's book or television interviews. Both 60 Minutes and Good Morning America shared the palace's response to their request for comment.

At the end of Prince Harry's televised interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night, January 8, the CNN anchor said:

"We reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. Its representatives demanded before considering responding, 60 Minutes provide them with our report prior to airing it tonight, which is something we never do."

Prince Harry interviewed by Michael Strahan Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Michael Strahan shared a similar statement on Monday morning, January 9 when his interview with Prince Harry aired on Good Morning America.

"We received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace this morning, while we were on the air, saying that the palace needed to 'consider exactly what is said in the interview, in the context in which it appears' and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview, which we do not do as a news organization, as a matter of our policy."

While there have been no statements from Buckingham Palace, there have been numerous comments from the general public even before the book has been released. If that much talk has been before the release of Prince Harry's memoir, people can look forward to hearing even more comments after the book has been read.