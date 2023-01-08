The price of eggs is higher than ever

Carton of eggs Photo by Jodi Mucha on Unsplash

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.

The average price of eggs

The price of eggs depends on where you live and where you purchase them. The United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics says the average price of eggs in January 2022 was about $1.90. The average price of eggs in November 2022 was $4.00. In January 2023, the average price of eggs is a whooping $6 to $8 in some places.

Reasons for the high price of eggs

According to economists, the high price of eggs is primarily due to the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed the main factor behind high egg prices is the avian flu which was first detected in February 2022 causing millions of egg-laying chickens to die.

Andrea Bushre, Farm Director at NanBop Farm explained:

“Once you have the flu on your farm, you must decimate your whole flock. Otherwise, it’ll continue to spread. So that means we’re having a lot less chickens, which means a lot less eggs."

Another expert gives another reason for the high price of eggs.

“It’s gone up about 40% on the chicken feed, which has just increased the cost of doing business in general.”

The spike in avian flu and the cost of chicken feed are not the only reasons eggs are more expensive these days. Jeff Andrews of Andrews' Farm said there is another reason.

“We had to go from $5 a dozen to $8 a dozen, and 90% of that is fuel prices.”

Inflation caused most foods to rise in price, but the price of eggs is the highest at 49.1%. The price of chicken went up by 14.1%. So, it is cheaper to eat chicken than to eat its eggs.

When will egg prices decline?

Consumers will have to put up with the high price of eggs throughout the first quarter of 2023. High egg prices are beginning to drop slightly from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios.

Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, an egg supplier based in Irvine, California says:

"There will be a 20 to 30% drop from the seasonal highs in January and February."

It is good news that wholesale prices are starting to drop. However, it might take longer for consumers to see lower prices because retail prices often lag behind the wholesale market.

Perhaps eggs will be more affordable for Easter egg hunts in the spring.