Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia

Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was named and developed in memory of 17-year-old Adam Lemel who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed, and died while playing basketball in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin in 1999.

Adam's parents, Patty Lemel and Joe Lemel along with David Ellis, a childhood friend of Adam's, collaborated with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to create Project ADAM in his memory.

Today, Project ADAM is a national non-profit committed to saving lives through advocacy, education, preparedness, and collaboration. The project helps schools across the nation implement public access defibrillation (PAD) programs.

About defibrillation

Defibrillation with an automated external defibrillator (AED) could have saved Adam's life. An AED is an easy-to-use device that sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat. It is used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, an uneven heartbeat that is too slow or too fast. If the heart suddenly stops, defibrillators can also help it beat again.

In partnership with healthcare affiliates throughout the nation, Project ADAM helps schools and communities ensure they are prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience a sudden cardiac arrest like Adam’s.

Project ADAM has helped save the lives of more than 200 youth and adults in schools since its inception. There are approximately 350,000 sudden cardiac arrests in the United States each year. About 90 percent of them are fatal, but many more can be saved through Project ADAM. About 20 percent of a community is in schools. Students, teachers, and staff spend time in school during classroom time, sports, and other extracurricular activities.

Children's Hospital of Richmond

There are currently 38 Project ADAM programs in 29 states, but the Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University became the first and only Project ADAM affiliate in Virginia in November 2022. Now a team at the hospital can grant the designation of Project ADAM to any school in Virginia that meets the criteria to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest on school property.

Project ADAM at the Children's Hospital of Richmond cares for families in the hospitals and clinics, and communities outside its walls.

Become a Project ADAM affiliate

Project ADAM wants Virginia school personnel and parents to be prepared during someone's cardiac arrest. Becoming a Project ADAM affiliate allows the team to share expertise so others throughout the commonwealth can be ready to save lives.

Contact Dr. John Phillips, medical director at john.phillips@vcuhealth.org, or Lexi Stevens, program coordinator, at alexis.stevens@vcuhealth.org for details on how to get started.

