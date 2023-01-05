Cincinnati, OH

Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack

Margaret Minnicks

On January 2, 2023, during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillation (AED) were quickly administered before Hamlin was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

As of this writing on Thursday morning January 5, Hamlin is still in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), but doctors say he has shown remarkable improvement. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.

An update was posted on Twitter from the Buffalo Bills:

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Since the accident, physicians and healthcare professionals have spoken out about the differences between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack. The two terms are often used interchangeably, and there is some confusion between the two heart conditions.

Cardiac arrest and a heart attack both involve the heart, but they are two different health conditions with very different causes, symptoms, and treatment requirements.

Cardiac arrest

Physicians say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. They also say it’s not clear what caused it.

The main difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack is that a heart attack results from poor circulation while sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) results from an electrical malfunction. A heart attack is generally triggered by some form of blockage while cardiac arrest causes the heart to stop beating without warning due to a misfire.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the result of an electrical malfunction in the heart, which disrupts the heart’s natural pumping activity and can render it unable to pump blood throughout the body. A cardiac arrest can be immediately triggered by a heart attack.

Heart attack

A heart attack is a medical emergency that takes place when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the heart.

Heart attacks are more common than cardiac arrests, but less likely to be fatal. In the U.S. alone, a person suffers a heart attack every 40 seconds. About 68% are first-time heart attacks, and 32% are recurrent.

The critical difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack is that the heart shuts down following cardiac arrest. After a heart attack, the heart can still pump. Without oxygen-rich blood to the brain and other organs, those organs will fail within minutes, resulting in death.

Of the approximately one million heart attacks occurring every year in the United States, only 14% are fatal. Of the estimated 356,000 cardiac arrests, nearly 90% of them are fatal.

