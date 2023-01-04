Reason for a diabetes drug shortage

Insulin for diabetics Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 37.3 million people in the United States with diabetes. That's 11.3% of the population. Another 8.5 million people are undiagnosed and don't know they have the disease. Those who are being treated for type 2 diabetes rely on drugs for their well-being.

Unfortunately, there is a diabetes drug shortage, and after March 31, 2023, it will be challenging for diabetics to get the drugs they need. There is a high demand for diabetic drugs because those who are not diabetics are purchasing them for another reason.

Reason non-diabetics are using diabetes drugs

People who don't have diabetes are using diabetes drugs to lose weight. Back in November 2022, a Tik Tok video led to a shortage of an important diabetes drug. Ozempic, a weekly injection that helps boost insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes, also suppresses appetite, which leads to weight loss. Stories of celebrities using the drug to lose weight have led to many others doing the same even though they don't need the drugs approved for diabetes.

Not all diabetes drugs

There is not a supply problem with all diabetes medications, but there is a shortage of some popular diabetes medications, including Wegovy, Ozempic, and Trulicity. Wegovy was the first diabetes medication approved for chronic weight management in June 2021 . Ozempic and Trulicity are not approved by the FDA for weight loss. However, clinical trials have shown weight loss benefits in both medications. Therefore, demands for those diabetes drugs for weight loss have caused a shortage for people who need them for the reason they were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Medical professionals say demand is surging for Ozempic can be used for effectively shedding pounds, even though it was not approved for that purpose.

Variety called Ozempic “the worst kept secret in Hollywood because enthusiastic users are not pre-diabetic and do not require the drug.” The rich and famous are spending $1,200 to $1,500 a month to get access.

Caroline Apovian, MD, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston sends a message to those who purchase diabetes drugs for weight loss:

“In Hollywood, people are losing 10 pounds, getting it for $1,500 a month, and depleting stores for people who have such severe obesity that they have congestive heart failure and diabetes. These are people who are going to die, and you're taking it away just for cosmetic weight loss. That is deplorable.”

Natalia Salomao Abrahao, senior director of corporate communications & media relations at Novo Nordisk, told Formulary Watch:

“The supply problems are driven by higher-than-expected demand along with temporary capacity limitations at some manufacturing sites. While the products continue to be manufactured and shipped, patients in some areas of the country will experience delays with these doses."

Also according to Salomao Abrahao, global manufacturing facilities are now operating 24 hours, seven days a week to minimize the impact on diabetic patients.

This writer uses Trulicity insulin once a week for type 2 diabetes. Hopefully, the shortage will not affect her getting it from the pharmacy when she needs it.