The 'Dry January' campaign is in its tenth year

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27w6ZO_0k3EgK1h00
Alcoholic DrinkPhoto byZoran BorojeviconUnsplash

The expression "Dry January" has nothing to do with the lack of rain or snow in the month of January. However, it does have to do with the lack of something. "Dry January" is the lack of consuming alcohol in the first month of the new year. People voluntarily stop drinking alcohol during “Dry January” after excessive drinking during the December holidays.

Origin of Dry January

Even though "Dry January" is practiced by many Americans, the challenge did not begin in the United States. Emily Robinson, an actress, director, and producer, founded the campaign after taking a month off alcohol in January 2011 to prepare for a half marathon. After seeing the many benefits, she shared with others when they asked her what she had done.

The term "Dry January" is actually a registered trademark with Alcohol Change UK and was first registered in 2014. The Alcohol Change UK is a campaign where people voluntarily sign up to abstain from alcohol for during the first month of the year.

In the United States

A Morning Consult poll conducted with 2,200 American adults during January 4-5, 2021, discovered the following results.

  • 13 percent of the respondents participated in "Dry January."
  • 79 percent discovered that they had become healthier.
  • 72 percent tried to drink less alcohol in general.
  • 63 percent said they wanted to "reset" their drinking.
  • 49 percent said they were drinking too much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CGA, a company that researches the food and drinks market, 35 percent of U.S. adults participated in Dry January in 2022. Almost 74 percent succeeded.

Remarks about "Dry January"

Dr. James C. Garbutt, an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Bowles Center for Alcohol Studies at the University of North Carolina believes "Dry January" lets people “sample sobriety” without being overwhelmed by the concept of skipping alcohol forever.

Garbutt says:

"Trying a period of sobriety such as Dry January can be very positive. Sometimes, within four weeks people will say, ‘I’m sleeping better, and I feel less irritable and less anxious. I like this; maybe I’ll just keep this going for a while longer."

Sharon Wilsnack, an expert on drinking behavior in women and an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of North Dakota, tells TODAY.com that she asks those who drink a series of rhetorical questions to get them to think about giving up alcohol for a month.

“Can you go a week or can you go a month without any alcohol? And if you can’t, why not? What is it that’s driving your need for alcohol?”

Warning

For those with a dependency on alcohol, "Dry January" may lead to symptoms of alcohol withdrawal syndrome if they abstain from alcohol too quickly. Therefore, experts advise those people to consult with a health professional before participating in the "Dry January" challenge.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dry January# alcohol# abstaining from alcohol# January# drinking

Comments / 0

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
9809 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia

Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was named and developed in memory of 17-year-old Adam Lemel who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed, and died while playing basketball in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin in 1999.

Read full story
New York City, NY

U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies

George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.

Read full story
50 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack

On January 2, 2023, during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game after tacklingCincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Read full story
2 comments

Reason for a diabetes drug shortage

Insulin for diabeticsPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 37.3 million people in the United States with diabetes. That's 11.3% of the population. Another 8.5 million people are undiagnosed and don't know they have the disease. Those who are being treated for type 2 diabetes rely on drugs for their well-being.

Read full story
8 comments

Celine Dion is not on the Rolling Stone list of greatest singers

Fans of Celine Dion aren't happy at all about the iconic singer not being on the Rolling Stone list of 200 greatest singers. Rolling Stonemagazine named the greatest singers of all time, and while 200 artists made the list, Celine Dion was not one of them. That surprised and disappointed fans so much that they are outraged and speaking out about the snub on social media.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.

Read full story
1 comments

History of fruitcakes

Fruitcakes are in households around the Christmas holiday, but not in all households. That's because the dessert has a bad reputation among some consumers. In the United States, a fruitcake has become a ridiculed dessert.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia reduces grocery sales tax

Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutions

New Year ResolutionsPhoto byTim MossholderonUnsplash. Every new year, some people make New Year's resolutions. However, a great percentage of those resolutions are broken by Valentine's Day in February.

Read full story
2 comments

Origin and meaning of 'Auld Lang Syne'

New Year's EvePhoto byKurt LiebhaeuseronUnsplash. Auld Lang Syne is usually the last song of the old year. It is sung on New Year's Eve just as the old year goes out and the new year is coming in. Many people have no idea what the song means or its origin.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia

Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.

Read full story
24 comments
Virginia State

Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit

All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.

Read full story
13 comments

The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'

Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.

Read full story
5 comments
Richmond, VA

Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidays

Pets, like people, need homes for the upcoming holidays. Thanks to Richmond Animal League (RAL) through its annual Operation Silent Night,142 pets have homes for the holidays. According to RAL officials, 96 cats and 46 dogs were placed in "loving, adoptive, or foster homes" during the two-week event.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom explains why she doesn't give her kids Christmas gifts

It has been a tradition for parents to give their children Christmas gifts for hundreds of years. The gifts that parents give their children on Christmas Day range from small toys and games to bikes and electronics.

Read full story

Bill Gates reflects on his 'personal low points' over the last few years

It is not unusual for people to reflect on their lives at the end of the year before a new year comes in. Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates is no exception. In an end-of-year post published on his blog, Gates Notes, the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged that his divorce from Melinda French Gates was one of his "personal low points" over the past few years.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia minimum wage increases in 2023

Minimum WagePhoto bysdppayroll. There will be an increase in the minimum wage in 25 states, including Virginia, starting on January 1, 2023. According to current Virginia law, wages will increase from $11 to $12 per hour. That is very good news for Virginians and those in the other 24 states. However, any additional increases must be approved by lawmakers. For example, additional approval is required for the minimum wage to increase to $15 in the future as Democrats are hoping for.

Read full story
3 comments

The real 'Queen of Christmas' is NOT Mariah Carey

Elizabeth Chan, Mariah Carey, Darlene LovePhoto byMIKE PONT/FILMMAGIC, D DIPASUPIL/GETTY, MIKE COPPOLA/GETTY. Legally, there is only one Queen of Christmas, and it's not Mariah Carey. The iconic singer's application to trademark the title was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 15, 2022. However, someone else's application to trademark the title was approved.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy