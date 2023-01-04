The 'Dry January' campaign is in its tenth year

Alcoholic Drink Photo by Zoran Borojevic on Unsplash

The expression "Dry January" has nothing to do with the lack of rain or snow in the month of January. However, it does have to do with the lack of something. "Dry January" is the lack of consuming alcohol in the first month of the new year. People voluntarily stop drinking alcohol during “Dry January” after excessive drinking during the December holidays.

Origin of Dry January

Even though "Dry January" is practiced by many Americans, the challenge did not begin in the United States. Emily Robinson, an actress, director, and producer, founded the campaign after taking a month off alcohol in January 2011 to prepare for a half marathon. After seeing the many benefits, she shared with others when they asked her what she had done.

The term "Dry January" is actually a registered trademark with Alcohol Change UK and was first registered in 2014. The Alcohol Change UK is a campaign where people voluntarily sign up to abstain from alcohol for during the first month of the year.

In the United States

A Morning Consult poll conducted with 2,200 American adults during January 4-5, 2021, discovered the following results.

13 percent of the respondents participated in "Dry January."

79 percent discovered that they had become healthier.

72 percent tried to drink less alcohol in general.

63 percent said they wanted to "reset" their drinking.

49 percent said they were drinking too much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CGA, a company that researches the food and drinks market, 35 percent of U.S. adults participated in Dry January in 2022. Almost 74 percent succeeded.

Remarks about "Dry January"

Dr. James C. Garbutt, an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Bowles Center for Alcohol Studies at the University of North Carolina believes "Dry January" lets people “sample sobriety” without being overwhelmed by the concept of skipping alcohol forever.

Garbutt says:

"Trying a period of sobriety such as Dry January can be very positive. Sometimes, within four weeks people will say, ‘I’m sleeping better, and I feel less irritable and less anxious. I like this; maybe I’ll just keep this going for a while longer."

Sharon Wilsnack, an expert on drinking behavior in women and an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of North Dakota, tells TODAY.com that she asks those who drink a series of rhetorical questions to get them to think about giving up alcohol for a month.

“Can you go a week or can you go a month without any alcohol? And if you can’t, why not? What is it that’s driving your need for alcohol?”

Warning

For those with a dependency on alcohol, "Dry January" may lead to symptoms of alcohol withdrawal syndrome if they abstain from alcohol too quickly. Therefore, experts advise those people to consult with a health professional before participating in the "Dry January" challenge.