Celine Dion is not on the Rolling Stone list of greatest singers

Fans of Celine Dion aren't happy at all about the iconic singer not being on the Rolling Stone list of 200 greatest singers. Rolling Stone magazine named the greatest singers of all time, and while 200 artists made the list, Celine Dion was not one of them. That surprised and disappointed fans so much that they are outraged and speaking out about the snub on social media. 

Dion, 54, is a five-time Grammy winner who has had four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The songstress is known for her power ballads like Because You Loved Me and the soundtrack to the movie Up Close and Personal and Power of Love.

She also voiced two other popular movie soundtrack songs: Beauty and the Beast from the Disney animated movie, and My Heart Will Go On from Titanic. She earned a Grammy for both of them.

Singers on the Rolling Stone list

An elaborate voting process was not used to come up with the 200 singers. The list was compiled by Rolling Stone staff members and contributors. The magazine explains that this is not a list of the "greatest voices."  Instead, the publication compiled the list by looking for "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

According to Rolling Stone, its top 10 greatest singers list includes Al Green, Otis Redding, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Mariah Carey, Billie Holiday, Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston, and topping the list at No. 1 is Aretha Franklin.

Rolling Stone's list also includes other singers who are on the list but not in the top 10: Alicia Keys, Buddy Holly, Marc Anthony, Chris Stapleton, Courtney Love, Eryka Badu, The Weeknd, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Patti LaBelle, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Sade, Paul McCartney, and Adele.

What outraged fans had to say

After the Rolling Stone list was released on January 1, 2023, Twitter was flooded with tweets from Celine Dion fan pages and music lovers, many of whom shared videos of Dion singing some of her well-known ballads.
Production company founder Bonnie Bernstein posted a tweet to Rolling Stone. She summarized what others also tweeted:
"Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal. So… please fix it."

