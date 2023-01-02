New Virginia laws in 2023

Gavel for new laws Photo by VBlock via Pixabay

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws.

Minimum wage increase

The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.

Grocery tax reduced

The grocery tax dropped to 1% on January 1. The lower tax applies to most food and certain personal hygiene products. Shoppers in the Commonwealth will pay a 2.5% tax for alcohol, cigarettes, and prepared hot foods.

Single-use plastic bag tax

Fairfax City joins several other Virginia counties in taxing five cents for each single-use plastic bag used by customers in retail establishments. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are also implementing the plastic bag tax.

Voting change

It is on the books as of January 1, 2023, that Arlington County will be able to use ranked-choice voting as the election method for the June 2023 County Board Primary.

Consumer data

The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act took effect on January 1. The law regulates businesses that control, process or sell large quantities of consumer data. This new law gives consumers rights to see their data, correct it, get a copy of it, and opt out of businesses using their data for advertising.

Major tax deductions

This year’s state budget made some big changes to the Virginia tax code over the summer. However, taxpayers will first see the impact when they file their 2022 individual tax returns in 2023. The state standard income tax deduction is now nearly double what it was. Low-income filers can receive a refund if their state-earned income tax credit exceeds the amount they paid in taxes. Deductions for military retirement income increased.

New laws for the Virginia unemployment system

The Virginia Employment Commission has had a lot of problems in the past. The organization has had to deal with a huge backlog of unemployment claims during the pandemic, issues with identity theft, and a class action lawsuit.

It is now required for the agency to perform a number of federally mandated and recommended actions, review claims that may be fraudulent, and take back overpayment of benefits.

Other Virginia new laws

Other laws took place on January 1, 2023, that might or might not affect some Virginians.