History of fruitcakes

Fruitcake Photo by pixel1 via pixabay

Fruitcakes are in households around the Christmas holiday, but not in all households. That's because the dessert has a bad reputation among some consumers. In the United States, a fruitcake has become a ridiculed dessert.

History of the fruitcake

Fruitcakes have been around since the 5th century. The combination of sugar, low moisture ingredients, and some high-proof spirits make fruitcakes some of the longest-lasting foods in the world. It takes a long time and lots of ingredients to make a traditional fruitcake. Some of the store-bought ones taste just as good.

Fruitcake is an ancient dessert. The oldest version could be described as a sort of energy bar made by the Romans to sustain soldiers in battle. The Roman fruitcake was a combination of barley, honey, wine, and dried fruit, often pomegranate seeds.

Fruitcakes came to America with the European colonists. Sugar was the key to preserving fruit for many seasons. One of the favorite methods of preserving fruit was to “candy” it. Candied fruit is a fruit that’s been cut into small pieces, boiled in sugar syrup, tossed in granulated sugar, and allowed to dry. Candied fruit is a main ingredient in fruitcakes.

That technique allowed the colonists to keep fruit from the summer harvest to use in their Christmas confections. Therefore, fruitcakes became one of the most popular holiday desserts. Their popularity was also because of their long shelf life before refrigeration.

Ingredients in a fruitcake

Fruitcake Photo by Uliana Kopanytsia on Unsplash

A fruitcake is loaded with so many ingredients that the finished product is extremely heavy. A good-tasting fruitcake is full of fruits, nuts, and spices. Fruits include raisins, currants, orange peel, citron peel, lemon peel, dates, prunes, apricots, pineapple, and green and red candied cherries. Nuts include pecans.

Honey and brown sugar are used to sweeten the cake. Butter, eggs, flour, and baking soda are mixed in like they are in other cakes. Condiments and spices include salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Last, but not least, the cake can be preserved for a long time if it is soaked in sherry, brandy, or rum instead of cooking alcohol.

Fruitcake: An American tradition

While a lot of people admit they don't love fruitcakes, there are some who admit their fondness for the dessert. Even so, a fruitcake is still on the list among other American holiday food traditions.

According to the website Serious Eats, over 2 million fruitcakes are still sold every year. Therefore, somebody is either eating them or using them as doorstops.