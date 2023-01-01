Virginia reduces grocery sales tax

Groceries Photo by Raul Gonzalez Escobar on Unsplash

Virginia’s 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products has been reduced to 1 percent effective January 1, 2023.

The timeline for getting the tax reduction

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his promises when he campaigned for office in 2021. The initiative passed through both houses of the state Senate and House of Delegates with bipartisan support during the 2022 General Assembly last winter. Del. Joe McNamara (R-Salem, Roanoke) has been spearheading the tax cut for several years, but now it is a reality. The Governor, House of Delegates, and State Senate Republicans sought to make the tax cut effective on July 1, 2022. However, it was delayed until January 1, 2023.

Help for Virginians

Many Virginians believed the grocery tax was an unfair social justice issue. Since a grocery tax applies the same to all consumers regardless of income, and since everyone has to eat, it is a regressive tax. Virginians with fixed incomes were taxed the same as wealthy residents. The tax cut helps consumers who are struggling with the highest inflation rates since the 1970s.

The statewide 1.5 percent tax ending for groceries also applies to some personal hygiene products. This includes “nondurable incontinence products” such as diapers, bed liners, etc.

Other states

Seven states have adopted a reduced tax rate for food purchased for household consumption. Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia all adopted a reduced tax on groceries below the normal general sales tax rate. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes. The percentage of sales tax differs between states.

Only five states have no sales tax at all: