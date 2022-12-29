Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJmwl_0jwwEaAe00
Snowflakes Christmas treePhoto bypixabay.com

All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.

How Christmas spirit was ranked

GetCenturyLink ranked each state based on how much they seem to love or hate Christmas. Two categories determined the states with the most and least Christmas spirit.

  1. Christmas-themed online activity over the last year
  2. Christmas-related cultural markers

The telecommunications dealer reviewed metrics such as Google searches for Christmas movies, Google shopping trends for decorations, ornaments, wrapping paper, tweets about Christmas, where to find tree farms, and charitable giving during the last documented tax year.

Least Christmas-spirited states

Based on findings from researchers, Washington, D.C. had the least Christmas spirit. This was the third consecutive year that the District of Columbia has been at the bottom of the list. According to GetCenturyLink, the least Christmas-spirited states in 2022 following the District of Columbia were Alabama, Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida.

Even though Virginia is for lovers, it ranked number 43 among the least Christmas-spirited states, coming just ahead of Florida. That's not surprising because states toward the south and into the plains usually have less Christmas spirit.

Most Christmas-spirited states

Usually, states throughout the Great Lakes region have the most Christmas spirit. This year, the most Christmas-spirited state was New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Following New Hampshire were: Wisconsin, Utah, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The full report of all the most and least Christmas-spirited states can be viewed at GetCenturyLink’s official site.

