The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'

Elf Photo by AP

Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.

Origin of the Elf on the Shelf

Elf on the Shelf book Photo by Amazon

The origin of the practice comes from the book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. The story was written by author Carol Aebersold about an elf whose job is to keep an eye on children for Santa. Every night, the elf goes back to the North Pole to tell Santa if the children in the house are being naughty or nice. When the elf returns, it is placed in a new location.

While the story provides parents with a simple way to encourage their children to behave throughout the month of December, it's also a fun activity for the whole family to participate in during the holidays.

In 2005, author Carol Aebersold was a stay-at-home mom with her twin daughters, Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts. Carol and Chanda wrote the children's book in 2004, and The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition was published in 2005. It was based on the author's own Scandinavian holiday tradition for the daughters that started in the 1970s.

Christa Pitts told HuffPost:

“We had an elf growing up for as long as we can remember. Our elf was named Fisbee, and Fisbee of course would report to Santa Claus at night and be back in a different position in our house the next day. We loved it. It was a chance for us to tell Santa directly what maybe we might want for Christmas, or to do good deeds so that Santa would know about them.”

This Christmas tradition wasn’t an overnight hit. According to TODAY.com , when Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, first tried to sell The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, every single editor and publisher turned them down.

So the women published and sold the book one by one themselves. They produced 5,000 copies by maxing out credit cards and retirement funds to sell the books out of their cars and at state fairs and trade shows.

Jennifer Garner Photo by RPA

The book took off in 2007 when actress Jennifer Garner was photographed by paparazzi holding the book. Thanks to a lot of hard work and determination, the elf was a float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2012. You can now buy official Elf on the Shelf clothes and costumes, plus other storybooks and elves.

The Elf on the Shelf tradition today

The Elf on the Shelf comes in a keepsake box that features a hardbound picture book and a small elf. Families around the world participate in this fun holiday tradition. Like the original family, kids should name the elf, which comes in both boy and girl forms.

Even though the book is called The Elf on the Shelf, the elf should not be confined to the shelf. Parents can hide the elf in any place throughout the house. The elf can be found hanging from the chandeliers, on top of the refrigerator, among the branches on the Christmas tree, and in any creative and safe place where kids can't reach it because they are not to touch the elf.

The elf and social media