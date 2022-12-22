Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidays

Dog Photo by RAL

Pets, like people, need homes for the upcoming holidays. Thanks to Richmond Animal League (RAL) through its annual Operation Silent Night,142 pets have homes for the holidays.

According to RAL officials, 96 cats and 46 dogs were placed in "loving, adoptive, or foster homes" during the two-week event.

The last dog, Sugar Plum, left the shelter on Tuesday evening, December 20, 2022. An official with the shelter said during the ceremony:

"Tonight is our annual Luminary Ceremony. We'll start outside the RAL shelter for Cookies & Cocoa and then we will move inside to see the empty shelter lit up with beautiful luminaries in honor and remembrance of those special pets and people we hold in our hearts. It is a touching moment to pause and reflect on the work that we do and what we are able to accomplish as an organization and a community."

The event marked the end of a busy year for the shelter. There had been 1,100 animals taken in this year. That was the highest number since the pandemic.

Lauren Decker, RAL's special events manager, previously said:

"Our favorite thing to say is when you adopt a pet, you are not just say, saving that one pet. You're saving two because that empty kennel again can fill right back up with another animal who needs help."

About RAL

Richmond Animal League is located at RAL's Judith Talley Secor Adoption Center, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23236. The organization has been committed to saving animals and finding forever homes for them for over 40 years. It has worked with area shelters to provide temporary housing, medical treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and loving care to tens of thousands of pets before they are adopted into their forever homes.

About Operation Silent Night

Operation Silent Night started 12 years ago when a staff member suggested placing every animal in a home for the holidays. They called the event "silent night" because there are no animal sounds in the shelter for the entire two weeks. Everything is done to promote the effort. Weeks leading up to the holidays, adoption fees are reduced, the shelter stays open for longer hours, and every animal is promoted.

For 12 years, the shelter is empty for the holidays because of kind people who either adopt pets, become foster owners, or offer hospitality to their temporary furry guests who are not adopted by December 20.