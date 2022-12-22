Mom explains why she doesn't give her kids Christmas gifts

No gifts Photo by BackyardProduction/iStock

It has been a tradition for parents to give their children Christmas gifts for hundreds of years. The gifts that parents give their children on Christmas Day range from small toys and games to bikes and electronics.

In a video that has been seen over 250,000 times, the mother of two young children, MaKenzy Smith, told viewers that she has a less popular Christmas tradition for her children even though she knows her tradition is debated by many other parents. Smith admits she doesn't believe in buying gifts, wrapping them, and leaving them underneath a Christmas tree. Additionally, Smith and her husband do not make their children believe that Santa Claus is real. However, they incorporate him into their holiday by watching Christmas movies and taking photos with the man in the red suit.

Smith says:

“[Santa] is a story like other kinds of stories that we find magical and exciting. But I don’t trick my children into thinking that something is real.”

Smith adds that her children are aware that other children believe in Santa, and they do not spoil the excitement for them. Her oldest child is only four, so the second child must be younger.

The mother says she is really big on Christmas and loves when it comes every year, but she said she doesn’t want her children to believe that Christmas is “all about getting gifts.”

For Smith, Christmas is more about the experience than giving and receiving gifts.

“I want my kids to look back on their Christmases and I want them to think about their family surrounding them, these wonderful magical meals together, going and looking at Christmas lights with me and my husband. I want to make all these moments magical but I don’t want to revolve things around gifts.”

"No Toy Rule"

Smith explains that just because she does not buy her kids Christmas gifts does not mean she never buys gifts for her children at all. She says when she occasionally sees something at the store she believes her children would enjoy, she will get it for them.

Another significant reason Smith does not buy her children Christmas gifts is that she has a “no toy” rule in her house. Instead, she focuses her children’s attention on activities to keep them occupied without toys, such as jumping on the trampoline and riding their dirt bikes.

Smith gives some examples of shared activities and posted a video to prove her point that her kids can have fun with activities instead of toys.

“They will help me cook in the kitchen, they will help with chores around the house, they will play with their dogs, they will jump on the trampoline… they’ll go catch frogs, they’ll watch YouTube documentaries on something they’re interested, we’ll make crafts."

She says a video:

“No judgment to those who do it differently, but I won’t let today’s Christmas culture pressure me into doing things I don’t think are good for my family.”

Some TikTok users were concerned that Smith’s children would become jealous of others who receive toys on Christmas. She added that her children have never experienced jealousy over the gifts other children receive at Christmas and are perfectly content with what they have.

Smith's final words:

“I don’t want to raise spoiled kids who think every holiday is about gifts."