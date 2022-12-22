Bill Gates reflects on his 'personal low points' over the last few years

Bill Gates Photo by GETTY IMAGES

It is not unusual for people to reflect on their lives at the end of the year before a new year comes in. Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates is no exception.

In an end-of-year post published on his blog, Gates Notes, the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged that his divorce from Melinda French Gates was one of his "personal low points" over the past few years.

This is not the first time Gates has reflected on his divorce. He also spoke about their divorce in his year-end blog post for 2021. Therefore, this is the second consecutive end of the year he has focused on that particular area of his life.

Bill Gates' marriage and divorce

Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987 after they met at a trade fair in New York. They were married from January 1, 1994 until August 2, 2021. During their 27-year marriage, they had three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe Gates.

Melinda is the one who filed for divorce. Even though they did not have a prenuptial agreement, she did not request spousal support. Bill transferred over $2 billion worth of shares and stocks to her. They continue to work together on philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched in 2000 and is reported to be the second-largest charitable foundation in the world. Its primary goals are to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty across the world in addition to expanding educational opportunities and access to information technology in the United States.

Bill Gates reflects on his divorce

Bill wrote on his blog about the death of his 94-year-old father who died on September 14, 2020, and the death of his marriage a short time later in 2021. Those were two major events in his life that happen close together.

"Everyone in the world has experienced loss during this time—of loved ones, financial security, or a way of life. Because of my position, I'm insulated from many of these hardships. But I too have hit some personal low points over the past few years, including the death of my father and the end of my marriage."

Last year, Bill also wrote about his divorce.

"Melinda and I continue to run our foundation together and have found a good new working rhythm, but I can't deny that it's been a year of great personal sadness for me."

In a CBS interview last March, Melinda opened up about the divorce from her perspective.

"It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy and I couldn't trust what we had."

Bill, 67, and Melinda, 58, are looking forward to becoming grandparents. Their daughter Jennifer announced last November that she and her husband Nayel Nassar are expecting their first child in 2023.