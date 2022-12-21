Virginia minimum wage increases in 2023

Minimum Wage Photo by sdppayroll.

There will be an increase in the minimum wage in 25 states, including Virginia, starting on January 1, 2023. According to current Virginia law, wages will increase from $11 to $12 per hour. That is very good news for Virginians and those in the other 24 states. However, any additional increases must be approved by lawmakers. For example, additional approval is required for the minimum wage to increase to $15 in the future as Democrats are hoping for.

According to expectations, the minimum wage will go up gradually each year and will not increase to $15 until 2026.

January 1, 2022: $11.00

January 1, 2023: $12.00

January 1, 2025: $13.50

January 1, 2026: $15.00

Code of Virginia

According to the Code of Virginia, the new minimum wage rate will affect workers in the service industry, such as the following ones:

butlers

chauffeurs

companions

cooks

home care providers

maids

valets

waiters

Minimum wage

The minimum wage is the lowest amount that employers can legally pay their employees. That does not mean employees cannot pay their employees much more. It simply means that it is illegal for employers to pay their employees any amount less than has been legally set by the state where workers are employed.

Not all states are equal when it comes to minimum wages. Some states have a higher minimum wage than Virginia, and some states have a lower minimum wage than Virginia. A person can check what the minimum wage is in his state by going on this site.