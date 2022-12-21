The real 'Queen of Christmas' is NOT Mariah Carey

Elizabeth Chan, Mariah Carey, Darlene Love Photo by MIKE PONT/FILMMAGIC, D DIPASUPIL/GETTY, MIKE COPPOLA/GETTY

Legally, there is only one Queen of Christmas, and it's not Mariah Carey. The iconic singer's application to trademark the title was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 15, 2022. However, someone else's application to trademark the title was approved.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Photo by today.com

Mariah Carey does love Christmas so much that she begins celebrating the holiday right after Halloween and bypasses the traditional Thanksgiving holiday. People associate her with Christmas because of her hit, All I Want For Christmas, which has been a seasonal staple since 1994 and at the top of charts in recent years.

In March 2021, Carey applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for exclusive rights to the title so no one else could legally use the title Queen of Christmas. Her company, Lotion LLC, trademark applications show that she applied to brand a range of products, from fragrances and makeup to clothing, footwear, jewelry, certain beverages, and dog accessories

Mariah lost her bid to trademark the title after singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan challenged her application which was made public in July 2022.

Darlene Love

Darlene Love said David Letterman dubbed her Queen of Christmas nearly three decades ago. For 29 years, Darlene performed her holiday hit Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) on the Late Night with David Letterman show from 1986 until it went off the air in 2015.

Elizabeth Chan

Elizabeth Chan Photo by Zoe Weber for Merry Bright Music

Elizabeth Chan officially filed a motion in opposition to Carey's request earlier this year on the basis that she herself had repeatedly been dubbed the Queen of Christmas and already used the brand Princess of Christmas in connection with her young daughter. Besides, Chan contends that she does nothing but Christmas music full-time all year long while Mariah Carey does not.

Chan's law firm WilmerHale described Chan's win as "a complete victory" in a statement. Louis Tompros, who led Chan's legal team, said:

"Now, because of what Elizabeth did, nobody can claim exclusive and permanent rights to the 'Queen of Christmas' title."

The decision of the Trial Trademark and Appeal Board

Carey's legal filings show she did file several motions for the title in recent months, but she did not file a response to Chan's objection by the fall deadline. The Trial Trademark and Appeal Board made a "judgment by default" and rejected Carey's trademark request. Therefore, Elizabeth Chan is the only singer with papers to prove she is the Queen of Christmas.

Without the official title

People who don't know the whole story still refer to Maria Carey as the Queen of Christmas. Recently, Dolly Parton said in an interview that she was happy to be second in line to Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas.

Chan said in a statement:

"It has been a year-long legal struggle, but I'm glad that justice has prevailed and that I can continue doing what I do best: bringing Christmas music and entertainment to the world."

Chan wants to honor the Christmas queens who came before her like Karen Carpenter, Brenda Lee, Darlene Love, and Mariah Carey.

The bottom line

Even though Mariah Carey applied to trademark the title, she said in an interview with Stephen Colbert that she never called herself the Queen of Christmas.

The bottom line is that there is enough Christmas to go around for everyone without any one person claiming to be the queen of the holiday. The Queen and King of Christmas are the ones who have Christmas in their hearts.