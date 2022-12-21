Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill Biden Photo by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.

Joe's only surviving son, Hunter carried a large wreath with white flowers and placed it on the graves.

The president's first wife's death

At the time of her death, Neilia Biden was 30 years old. She was driving home from holiday shopping with all three of their three young children. Beau was 3, Hunter was 2, and Naomi was 13 months old when the family station wagon collided with a tractor-trailer in an intersection outside Wilmington. The car was demolished. Neilia and Naomi died in the crash, and only Beau and Hunter survived, but they were badly injured.

The death of half of Biden's family came just one month after he won his first Senate race. When he was sworn into the Senate in 1973, he did so at Beau's Wilmington, Delaware, bedside because he rarely left his injured son's bedside.

In 2015, Biden's oldest son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46 and is buried near Neilia and Naomi.

Biden talks about that tragic day

Biden has previously opened up about the events of that tragic day. He said in a 2012 speech that he was at the U.S. Capitol building with his staff when he received a telephone call telling him that his family members had been in a car accident on their way to buy a Christmas tree.

He stated:

"By the tone of the phone call, you just knew. You just felt it in your bones: Something bad happened."

Biden continued:

"For the first time in my life, I understood how someone could consciously decide to commit suicide. Not because they were deranged, not because they were nuts, because they had been to the top of the mountain, and they just knew in their heart they would never get there again."

Hunter talks about the accident

Even though Hunter was only 2 years old when he was involved in the accident, he has also opened up. He told CBS News in a 2021 interview that he believes his involvement in substance abuse over the years has been a direct result of the trauma.

As a reminder of his younger sister, Hunter named his first daughter Naomi.

Five years after Biden's first wife's death

Five years after the death of his first wife, Biden married Jill Jacobs. They have only one child together, Ashley Blazer Biden, who was born on June 8, 1981. President Joe Biden has widely credited the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden with helping him in the decades following his family’s losses.

Dr. Jill Biden said about her husband:

“There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it — how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going,"