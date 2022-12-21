Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Lewis Ginter Garden of Lights Photo by James Loving

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia has been recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as one of the best botanical garden light shows in the country, according to USA Today’s 10 Best List.

The public voted for Lewis Ginter to reach the #2 spot after a four-week voting period that ended on December 5, 2022.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's President and CEO Brian Trader said:

“We're honored to represent the Richmond Region and grateful to all who voted. Our team of staff and volunteers work together to create and share this event with the community. It’s wonderful to see their efforts shine. We’re also honored to be in the company of some of the most highly regarded botanical gardens in the country.”

This year, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights celebrates with the theme: Seeds of Light. More than a million LED bulbs line garden paths and trees under the night sky. The holiday event is a walk-through experience designed so people can relax, have fun and make special memories in a magical outdoor setting. The lights are arranged in botanical themes throughout the Garden. There are botanical decorations, conservatory plantings, and special model train displays. A 22-foot-tall, cut, live tree is decorated in a botanical theme in the conservatory. The tree is a favorite background for photos.

The GardenFest of Lights will continue to run nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. until January 8, 2023, with the exception of December 24 and December 25. Only on January 2, your leashed dogs are allowed.

Prices may vary for admission. Advance tickets are required and available online only.

GardenFest of Lights dinners

A GardenFest of Lights dinner is a wonderful dining experience for families or companies during the holidays. They are available on Monday nights. Prices include a holiday buffet dinner for your group of 15 or more, plus admission into GardenFest of Lights. Contact a Facility Events Coordinator to book your GardenFest dinner or call 804-262-9887, x365, or x224.