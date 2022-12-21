Richmond, VA

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCjDq_0joAGmhg00
Lewis Ginter Garden of LightsPhoto byJames Loving

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia has been recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as one of the best botanical garden light shows in the country, according to USA Today’s 10 Best List.

The public voted for Lewis Ginter to reach the #2 spot after a four-week voting period that ended on December 5, 2022.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's President and CEO Brian Trader said:

“We're honored to represent the Richmond Region and grateful to all who voted. Our team of staff and volunteers work together to create and share this event with the community. It’s wonderful to see their efforts shine. We’re also honored to be in the company of some of the most highly regarded botanical gardens in the country.”

This year, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights celebrates with the theme: Seeds of Light. More than a million LED bulbs line garden paths and trees under the night sky. The holiday event is a walk-through experience designed so people can relax, have fun and make special memories in a magical outdoor setting. The lights are arranged in botanical themes throughout the Garden. There are botanical decorations, conservatory plantings, and special model train displays. A 22-foot-tall, cut, live tree is decorated in a botanical theme in the conservatory. The tree is a favorite background for photos.

The GardenFest of Lights will continue to run nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. until January 8, 2023, with the exception of December 24 and December 25. Only on January 2, your leashed dogs are allowed.

Prices may vary for admission. Advance tickets are required and available online only.

GardenFest of Lights dinners

A GardenFest of Lights dinner is a wonderful dining experience for families or companies during the holidays. They are available on Monday nights. Prices include a holiday buffet dinner for your group of 15 or more, plus admission into GardenFest of Lights. Contact a Facility Events Coordinator to book your GardenFest dinner or call 804-262-9887, x365, or x224.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lewis Ginter Botantical Garden# Dominion Energy GardenFest of # Seeds of Lights theme# Richmond Virginia# botantical garden

Comments / 0

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
9498 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'

Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.

Read full story
5 comments
Richmond, VA

Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidays

Pets, like people, need homes for the upcoming holidays. Thanks to Richmond Animal League (RAL) through its annual Operation Silent Night,142 pets have homes for the holidays. According to RAL officials, 96 cats and 46 dogs were placed in "loving, adoptive, or foster homes" during the two-week event.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom explains why she doesn't give her kids Christmas gifts

It has been a tradition for parents to give their children Christmas gifts for hundreds of years. The gifts that parents give their children on Christmas Day range from small toys and games to bikes and electronics.

Read full story

Bill Gates reflects on his 'personal low points' over the last few years

It is not unusual for people to reflect on their lives at the end of the year before a new year comes in. Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates is no exception. In an end-of-year post published on his blog, Gates Notes, the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged that his divorce from Melinda French Gates was one of his "personal low points" over the past few years.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia minimum wage increases in 2023

Minimum WagePhoto bysdppayroll. There will be an increase in the minimum wage in 25 states, including Virginia, starting on January 1, 2023. According to current Virginia law, wages will increase from $11 to $12 per hour. That is very good news for Virginians and those in the other 24 states. However, any additional increases must be approved by lawmakers. For example, additional approval is required for the minimum wage to increase to $15 in the future as Democrats are hoping for.

Read full story
3 comments

The real 'Queen of Christmas' is NOT Mariah Carey

Elizabeth Chan, Mariah Carey, Darlene LovePhoto byMIKE PONT/FILMMAGIC, D DIPASUPIL/GETTY, MIKE COPPOLA/GETTY. Legally, there is only one Queen of Christmas, and it's not Mariah Carey. The iconic singer's application to trademark the title was denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 15, 2022. However, someone else's application to trademark the title was approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenville, DE

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.

Read full story
40 comments

Meaning of the letters LGBTQIA+

At one time there were only four letters: LGBT. Then other letters were added to identify the LGBTQIA+ community. Those who belong to the community might know exactly what each letter means. However, there are others who might not know. The purpose of this article is only to identify what each letter stands for.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Love letter to the LGBTQ+ community in Richmond, Virginia

A love letter to LGBTQ+ communityPhoto byAnnie Gallo/8News. Most people enjoy getting love letters. Years ago, love letters came through the United States Postal Service. In this age of social media, love letters come through e-mails or texts. Last Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, LGBTQ+ organizations in Richmond, Virginia did something quite unique, as reported by WRIC, Richmond's local news outlet.

Read full story
3 comments

Is it a Christmas song, Christmas hymn, or Christmas carol?

We might call all Christmas music Christmas songs. However, some are Christmas songs, Christmas hymns, and Christmas carols. Much of the Christmas music and lyrics have some of the same themes, but they were not written to be grouped into the same category. Therefore, some are Christmas songs, Christmas hymns, and Christmas carols.

Read full story

Christmas songs with a color in their titles

It is very interesting that some of our favorite Christmas songs have colors in their titles. It is also amazing that some of the colors just so happen to be colors associated with Christmas.

Read full story

Items sold mostly during the Christmas holiday

You might have noticed that there are some products that come out only at Christmastime. You can find them on the days leading up to Christmas. As soon as the holiday is over, the item disappears for an entire year. Perhaps you are familiar with some of the seasonal products that are described below.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permission

Without permission, a Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard on a building in Carytown, a community in Richmond, Virginia. Carytown is one of the most progressive neighborhoods in Richmond. Virginia is also the most LGBTQ-affirming state in the South.

Read full story
220 comments

Brittney Griner's plans for the future

Brittney GrinerPhoto byEvgenia Novozhenina via Getty Images. Brittney Griner made her first public comment on Friday, December 16, 2022, after returning to the United States. She had been a prisoner in Russia for ten months. She was freed on a high-level prisoner swap.

Read full story
4 comments

Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be back on 'GMA3' this year

TJ Holmes and Amy RobackPhoto byProbe Media for Daily Mail. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been on GMA3: What You Need to Know since Friday, December 2, 2022. For die-hard fans, the bad news is that they won’t be back on the air until at least next year, according to TMZ.

Read full story
13 comments

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States

If you type "What people should know about suicide" in the Google search bar, you are not directed to a link as with other questions. You will immediately receive these three words in big bold print:

Read full story
1 comments

Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide

Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.

Read full story
61 comments

Donald Trump is selling cartoon photos of himself for $99 to raise funds for his campaign

Donald Trump CartoonsPhoto bySTF/Agence France-Presse /Getty Images. A lot of people have ideas to make money in unconventional ways. Former President Donald Trump's latest idea comes at the top of the list. His idea is to make cartoon characters of himself and sell the digital file for $99 each. Political opponents have long criticized him as being something of a cartoon character. Therefore, he plans to make money from their criticisms.

Read full story
114 comments
Fort Worth, TX

A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a man

Jeremiah Johnson, 12-year-oldPhoto byInstagram/Jeremiah Johnson. Jeremiah Johnson is a 12-year-old football player at a Fort Worth, Texas junior high school. Parents are concerned and have voiced their opinions about the boy on the same team with average size 12-year-olds.

Read full story
211 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy