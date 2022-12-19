Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling

Black cat like Ellie Photo by Nathan Riley on Unsplash

Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.

According to Ellie's information sheet:

"I was returned because I wanted to sleep with my human at night and I wasn't allowed to, so I would cry outside the bedroom door."

Besides, Ellie's age, the information sheet also notes that Ellie has been spayed and has received all her shots.

Ellie's return

Ellie was returned to the Chester, Virginia, PetSmart location, according to Kate Balow, owner of Meow Stories Central VA Cat Rescue. Balow's organization does not have a physical shelter. Instead, her organization has a partnership with a local PetSmart to showcase available felines.

Balow said Ellie was left at the local PetSmart with very little notice. When she agreed to take the cat back, the owner just dropped Ellie off in a cage with her information sheet before Balow arrived.

Ellie's new adoption process

Balow told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that there were about 25 applications to adopt the cuddling cat. She described Ellie this way:

"She's a really pretty little black-and-white female. She's super friendly."

Meow Stories

Meow Stories' website describes the organization as a "nonprofit, all-volunteer, foster-based cat rescue" that was founded in 2009. The organization specializes in cats and kittens coming from underserved rural shelters across the states of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Meow Stories facilitates about 1,000 adoptions per year, with cats coming in from surrounding states as well as from all over the world. Recently, the organization received a number of cats from a rescuer in Kuwait.

Good news for Ellie and her new owner

Fox News Digital learned late Sunday, December 18, 2022, that Ellie was adopted over the weekend. According to the application, the new owner doesn't mind having a "cuddling cat."