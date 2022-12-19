Meaning of the letters LGBTQIA+

LGBTQIA+ Photo by lemusenews

At one time there were only four letters: LGBT. Then other letters were added to identify the LGBTQIA+ community. Those who belong to the community might know exactly what each letter means. However, there are others who might not know. The purpose of this article is only to identify what each letter stands for.

LGBT

LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Since the 1990s, these letters began to be used to replace "gay" as the generic term. LGBT is used to identify the specific community that is more inclusive and representative.

LGBTQ

LGBTQ was adopted into the mainstream in 1996 when the Q was added to the original four letters. LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or for people who are questioning their sexual identity.

LGBTQ+

The plus sign simply represents members of the community who identify with a sexual orientation or gender identity that isn’t included. It is a way to represent and include all sexual and gender identities.

LGBTQIA+

The following basic terms and definitions are provided by South Dakota State University:

LGBTQIA stands for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual people collectively.

stands for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual people collectively. Lesbian : A woman who has a significant attraction to and sexual relationships with another woman.

: A woman who has a significant attraction to and sexual relationships with another woman. Gay: The term describes a person who is physically, emotionally, or romantically attracted to people of the same gender.

The term describes a person who is physically, emotionally, or romantically attracted to people of the same gender. Bisexual: This word describes a person who is sexually attracted to people of more than one sex or gender.

This word describes a person who is sexually attracted to people of more than one sex or gender. Transgender: This is an umbrella term for those whose gender they identify with now is not the same gender assigned to them at birth.

This is an umbrella term for those whose gender they identify with now is not the same gender assigned to them at birth. Queer: This is a slang umbrella term used as an adjective to describe a sexual orientation that is not exclusively heterosexual or straight. The Q also stands for people who are questioning or exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity.

This is a slang umbrella term used as an adjective to describe a sexual orientation that is not exclusively heterosexual or straight. The Q also stands for people who are questioning or exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity. Intersex: This is a general term used when a person is born with reproductive anatomy that does not fit into the sex binary.

This is a general term used when a person is born with reproductive anatomy that does not fit into the sex binary. Asexual: This is an umbrella term for those who tend not to have a sexual desire toward others.

LGBTQ2S+

This expanded acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and two-spirit, an expression that traditionally originated from Native American culture that describes people who are male, female, or intersex and have both a male and female spirit within them. It’s sometimes referred to as a third gender.

LGBTQQIP2SAA

The term stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, asexual, and ally .

Other terms

South Dakota State University also gives other definitions.

Non-binary : This generally describes a person whose gender identity falls outside of strictly male or strictly female.

: This generally describes a person whose gender identity falls outside of strictly male or strictly female. Pansexual: One who feels an attraction to anyone.

One who feels an attraction to anyone. Cisgender: This umbrella term is used for those whose gender expression and gender identity are congruent with the sex assigned to them at birth.

This umbrella term is used for those whose gender expression and gender identity are congruent with the sex assigned to them at birth. Biological Sex: This expression is assigned to everyone at birth based on physical and biological characteristics, usually determined by genitals.

This expression is assigned to everyone at birth based on physical and biological characteristics, usually determined by genitals. Gender Identity: This is how people label themselves sexually. Gender identity has nothing to do with the sex assigned at birth.

This is how people label themselves sexually. Gender identity has nothing to do with the sex assigned at birth. Gender fluid describes a person whose gender identity or expression changes over time.

describes a person whose gender identity or expression changes over time. Genderqueer describes a person who does not follow static categories of gender, embracing a fluidity of gender identity and, oftentimes, sexual orientations.

describes a person who does not follow static categories of gender, embracing a fluidity of gender identity and, oftentimes, sexual orientations. Gender non-conforming describes a person who does not abide by traditional or cultural expectations of their gender in their appearance or behavior.

describes a person who does not abide by traditional or cultural expectations of their gender in their appearance or behavior. Sexual Identity: This is the way people understand themselves to be in regard to their sexuality.

This is the way people understand themselves to be in regard to their sexuality. Ally: This includes straight people outside of the LGBTQIA+ community who actively supports those within the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to equality and their rights.

More letters to come

As people get a better understanding of the different sexual orientations and gender identities, the words and letters that are used to describe the community will continue to evolve, according to GoodRx Health.

