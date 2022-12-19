Love letter to the LGBTQ+ community in Richmond, Virginia

A love letter to LGBTQ+ community Photo by Annie Gallo/8News.

Most people enjoy getting love letters. Years ago, love letters came through the United States Postal Service. In this age of social media, love letters come through e-mails or texts. Last Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, LGBTQ+ organizations in Richmond, Virginia did something quite unique, as reported by WRIC, Richmond's local news outlet.

LGBTQ+ organizations, allies, and advocates partnered with Reclaiming the Monument to project a ‘love letter’ to the city’s LGBTQ+ community on a side of Byrd Theatre. It is not surprising that something like this would happen in the state. After all, Virginia is the most LGBTQ-affirming state in the South .

It was a great sight for members of the LGBTQ+ community in Richmond to see. The display was in contrast to the attacks, acts of violence, and hateful speeches in recent weeks around the country, according to a press release from Virginia Pride.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. the love letter was projected from the New York Deli’s roof deck on the west-facing wall of Byrd Theatre, located at 2908 W. Cary Street. A crowd gathered on the roof deck to watch the projection go live and listen to remarks from local advocates.

The projection reflected a message of love and acceptance to Richmond’s LGBTQ+ community. The love letter was written on a dark background that lit up in big bold words for all to see. To the right of the message was a display of the pride flag.

The love letter

Dear LGBTQ+ Richmond. You are welcome here. You are celebrated here. You are loved here. In Pride, RVA