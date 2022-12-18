Is it a Christmas song, Christmas hymn, or Christmas carol?

Christmas Music Photo by Town and Country Music

We might call all Christmas music Christmas songs. However, some are Christmas songs, Christmas hymns, and Christmas carols.

Much of the Christmas music and lyrics have some of the same themes, but they were not written to be grouped into the same category. Therefore, some are Christmas songs, Christmas hymns, and Christmas carols.

Christmas songs

Most Christmas music is called by its generic name: a Christmas song. While all Christmas music falls under the umbrella of Christmas songs , there is something distinct about popular Christmas songs that they could be called Christmas hymns or Christmas carols.

Christmas hymns

Generically, a hymn is a type of song. However, a hymn is usually sung in a religious setting because it was specifically written for the purpose of adoration, praise, or prayer. In the Christian tradition, a Christmas hymn typically has biblical themes. There is a wide selection of Christmas hymns in church hymnals because they mostly have religious and biblical-based themes.

Christmas carols

A Christmas carol is a song or hymn with Christmas or winter themes, traditionally sung during the Christmas holiday season. Christmas carols may or may not have a specific religious context. They were written in a festive style traditionally sung leading up to Christmas Day and a short period after that.

Things to know

Much of the Christmas music today was adopted from music initially created for other purposes. They later became associated with Christmas in some way.

Many songs are about the time of year without any mention of Christmas at all. Some favorites include Winter Wonderland, Let it Snow, Frosty the Snowman, Baby, It’s Cold Outside, and Sleigh Ride. Those songs are not about Christmas. Instead, they are about the time of year.

Winter-themed songs are generally played on the radio leading up to Christmas. Even though there is plenty of winter remaining after Christmas, those winter songs are not played after the Christmas holiday has ended. After Christmas, Frosty the Snowman melts away until next year even though it doesn't get warm until the spring.

Many Christmas lyrics are geared toward children, but adults love them just as well. Such songs include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells.

The Bottom Line

Whether you call the music and lyrics a Christmas song, a Christmas hymn, or a Christmas carol, feel free to listen to and sing along with all of them. In fact, some of the music might be categorized as one, two, or all three of the genres.

Some people like all Christmas music, but others have favorites to listen to no matter what the genre is. In fact, they often say:

"It's not Christmas until I hear my favorite song."

This writer says:

"It is not Christmas until I hear The Temptations sing Silent Night."