Christmas songs with a color in their titles

White Christmas Photo by Dominio público

It is very interesting that some of our favorite Christmas songs have colors in their titles. It is also amazing that some of the colors just so happen to be colors associated with Christmas.

1. White Christmas

White Christmas has been sung by many different artists since it was first written by Irving Berlin in 1942. The version by Bing Crosby is the world's best-selling single with estimated sales of more than 50 million copies worldwide, according to Guinness World Records.

Berlin's song is a simple one about Christmas that took a lot of imagination to write. Berlin was sitting by the pool on a hot summer day at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona when he was inspired to write the masterpiece. What a contrast to writing a Christmas song in the summer!

Close to a hundred artists have recorded White Christmas over the years. They include Elvis, Karen Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Michael Bublé. However, the one by Bing Crosby stands out among all of them.

2. Silver Bells

Silver Bells has been a classic Christmas song since Jay Livingston and Ray Evans composed it in the 1950s. Many artists have recorded the song since then.

Bing Crosby and Carol Richards were the first to record Silver Bells which was released to the public in October 1950 by Decca Records.

Some people think the inspiration for the song came from the bells used by the Salvation Army bell ringers on New York City street corners. However, Ray Evans said the inspiration came from a bell that sat on the desk that he and his co-writer shared.

4. Blue Christmas

Usually, Christmas songs are uplifting because of the holiday season. However, Blue Christmas is a song about a broken heart because of unrequited love during the holidays. Even so, it had long been considered a Christmas favorite of country music lovers. It was written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson and first recorded by Doye O'Dell in 1948. The song was popularized by Ernest Tubb the following year.

There have been more than 65 recorded versions of Blue Christmas. Most people know the version that Elvis Presley sang in his signature style in 1957 and was released as a single for the first time in 1964.

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was never intended to be a song. It was first a story in a book written by Robert L. May in 1939 as a promotion for Montgomery Ward Department Store. In the first year, 2.4 million copies of May's book were distributed by the retailer.

May's brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, put the story of Rudolph into a song. It was first sung commercially by Harry Brannon on New York City radio in early November 1949. Gene Autry released it on November 25, 1949, and since then Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has gone down in history as a favorite Christmas song.

It is interesting that Bing Crosby recorded all of these songs with color except "Blue Christmas."