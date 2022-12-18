Items sold mostly during the Christmas holiday

Chia Pet Photo by Amazon

You might have noticed that there are some products that come out only at Christmastime. You can find them on the days leading up to Christmas. As soon as the holiday is over, the item disappears for an entire year. Perhaps you are familiar with some of the seasonal products that are described below.

1. Candy canes

Candy canes are found in some stores throughout the year, but their sales increase at Christmastime. That's because they are not only eaten by small children and some adults but they're also used as decorations.

2. Chia Pets

Chia Pets are advertised on television and sold in stores all over the country in time to be given as Christmas gifts. The terracotta figurines are called Chia Pets because when they first became popular, they came only in the form of pet heads. Today, there are heads of famous people that sprout chia.

Even though Chia Pets are sold only during the Christmas holiday, approximately 500,000 of them are sold during that time every year.

3. The Clapper

Like the Chia Pet, the Clapper comes out only during the days leading up to Christmas every year. It is a sound-activated electrical switch.

4. Eggnog

From late November and through the Christmas season, store-bought eggnog is found in the dairy section of grocery stores. After Christmas, it disappears until the next year.

5. Fruitcakes

If you want to eat fruitcakes after December, you should stock up on them around Christmastime because they are not in the stores after Christmas. Of course, you can make one any time you like.

6. Kits for gingerbread houses

Gingerbread houses are popular around the holidays. Gingerbread house kits are plentiful around Christmastime.

7. Hard Christmas candy

Hard Christmas Candy Photo by Amazon

Candy is plentiful in stores all year long, but only certain candies are available at Christmastime. The candies are known as hard Christmas candies. While the candy cane is a favorite for young children, hard Christmas candy is a favorite for older people.

8. Holiday nuts

Some nuts are available in grocery stores all year long. However, there is a better variety around the Christmas holidays. Some of the most common holiday nuts are walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios, and Brazil nuts. People love to have these nuts on hand for guests who visit.

9. Poinsettias

Poinsettias Photo by Future

The poinsettia is a beautiful plant, and it is popular in the month of December as a Christmas favorite. Poinsettias are found in most houses as part of their Christmas decorations. The popular color of the leaves is red, but some poinsettias have pink, yellow, and white leaves. Even though poinsettias are popular around Christmastime, they can last much longer after the holiday season with proper care.

10. Ugly sweaters

Some people are glad the ugly Christmas sweaters are seasonal. Most people have at least one. Wearing an ugly sweater is a popular trend in the United States. The uglier sweaters get the most attention and comments. Some people wear them to Christmas parties and family holiday gatherings.