A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permission

Billboard Photo by Queerty

Without permission, a Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard on a building in Carytown, a community in Richmond, Virginia. Carytown is one of the most progressive neighborhoods in Richmond. Virginia is also the most LGBTQ-affirming state in the South.

Last week, residents were faced with an explicitly queerphobic billboard above a local establishment. The owner of the building and the neighbors were not pleased and decided to do something about it immediately.

The billboard

The recently installed billboard was in rainbow colors. It reads “LGBTQ” in bold letters across the top.

The second and third rows read:

“What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?”

The bottom row gives a link to the website of the Christian organization Seed Sowers.

Beliefs of Seed Sowers

Seed Sowers insist that true believers must turn their backs on their gay/trans “desires” to walk with Christ. On the organization's website, they discuss racism, the American church, LGBTQ, LGBTQ+, LGBTQI, and other subjects they believe are true.

Of course, the Carytown community and those who drove by saw the message and understood the intention of the signage.

Local LGBTQ+ community member Oliver Lesher explained to WWBT :

“I can say that I was very disappointed, I was sad… I was frustrated. They placed it over Carytown, which is composed of people from my community — like that’s one of our main neighborhoods in Richmond — so I very honestly believe that this billboard was an intimidation tactic against our community.”

The business it was placed on top of without its knowledge, Mary Angela’s Pizzeria, opposed the billboard.

How the story ends

Because the Seed Sowers did not get permission to post the billboard on the building, the community had no problem getting it removed. In less than a week, the billboard that cost thousands of dollars to put up with its discriminatory message lasted only a few days. The people in Carytown are happy that the billboard is now out of their community.