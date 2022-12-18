Brittney Griner's plans for the future

Brittney Griner Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina via Getty Images

Brittney Griner made her first public comment on Friday, December 16, 2022, after returning to the United States. She had been a prisoner in Russia for ten months. She was freed on a high-level prisoner swap.

Griner's first public comments

The 32-year-old basketball star expressed gratitude Friday to her family, her legal team, the Biden administration, the staff at the military facility in San Antonio, and everyone who had worked to free her.

Brittney said on Instagram:

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Brittney recalls the details of her released and promised to use her platform to bring Paul Whelan and other Americans home.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

Griner also thanked the military staff and medical team in San Antonio where she was evaluated and received care after returning to the United States.

She posted on Instagram:

“I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey.

After leaving the facility, she wrote that she would "transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family."

Will Griner return to basketball?

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is giving Griner all the time she needs to decide whether she wants to play basketball again. Griner has already made it clear that:

"I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

List of things Brittney Griner plans to do