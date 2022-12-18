Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be back on 'GMA3' this year

TJ Holmes and Amy Roback Photo by Probe Media for Daily Mail

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not been on GMA3: What You Need to Know since Friday, December 2, 2022. For die-hard fans, the bad news is that they won’t be back on the air until at least next year, according to TMZ.

ABC continues its investigation into their romance. Fans are wondering what is taking so long for the network to make a decision. At first, ABC News President Kim Godwin said they would be off for a week. They did not return after a week. There have been rotating guest hosts as substitutes since Monday, December 5.

Viewers had gotten used to seeing Amy and T.J. sharing hosting duties since September 2020 on the popular ABC show with its mix of news, health, and lifestyle. They have been missed.

The investigation

ABC’s network’s human resources and legal departments are currently working together as they investigate the two co-anchors to determine whether Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, might have breached their contracts with an off-air relationship. Both are married but separated from their spouses.

Robach and Holmes were seen out together

Some thought Robach and Holmes were keeping their distance from each other until things settled down. Earlier the Daily Mail reported that it was doubtful that Amy and T.J. would risk being seen together while the investigation is ongoing. However, on Thursday, December 15, the Daily Mail posted photos of the co-stars walking arm-in-arm as they wrapped up because it was a cold day in the city. They both smiled and looked relaxed while having lunch at the bar in plain sight at The Capital Grille.

Amy, dressed in a white hoodie, ate a salad with white wine while T.J., dressed in a black hoodie, enjoyed a steak and wine.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Photo by Daily Mail

Afterward, cameras followed them as they strolled back to T.J.'s Financial District apartment within walking distance of the restaurant. They walked arm in arm and chatted along the way seeming to be happy and not concerned about keeping a low profile. Hello magazine reported that they were as cozy as ever.