Late civil rights activist John Lewis' photo will be on an upcoming postage stamp

John Lewis Photo by USPS

The United States Postal Service announced on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, that the late Representative John Lewis is being honored by having his photo on a United States postage stamp that is scheduled to be released next year. It will be a Forever stamp without a price on it. It price of the stamp will never change even though the price of other first-class stamps will increase later. Forever stamps are worth whatever the first-class postage rate for a one-ounce letter is at the time the stamp is used even if it is ten or twenty years in the future. The photo on the stamp is the one taken by Marco Grob that appears in Time magazine in 2013.

How John Lewis was selected to be on a postage stamp

Jon Ossoff wrote to Lewis as a teenager after reading the congressman’s memoir. Lewis offered him a volunteer internship position, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . The civil rights activist supported Ossoff’s unsuccessful bid for a Georgia House seat in 2017 and his successful 2020 campaign for Senate.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) urged the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) last year to release a commemorative stamp honoring the “American hero, civil rights icon, and revered citizen of Georgia,” who also served as his mentor.

Each year, the Postal Service receives thousands of letters and petitions from the American public proposing stamp subjects. The CSAC reviews all of the proposals and selects stamp subjects that will be of enduring interest to large segments of the American population. It is up to the Postmaster General to make the final decision.

The United States Postal Service released a statement explaining its decision to honor John Lewis with his photo on a postage stamp.

"Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s. Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble.'"

John Lewis was a civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020. He died at the age of 80 after suffering from advanced-stage pancreatic cancer for nearly a year.

The civil rights activist and former United States Representative spent most of his life fighting for racial justice, and he was well equipped to do so. His public service career spanned nearly 60 years.