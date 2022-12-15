Ellen's former DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss dead at 40 by suicide

Stephen 'tWitch'Boss Photo by Ellen DeGeneres Show

TMZ and other news outlets reported on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the talented DJ on the former Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, is dead at 40 years old.

Law enforcement reports that Stephen's wife Allison Holker Boss ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday morning. She was frantic because she said her husband had left home without his car. She indicated that was not like him at all.

A short time later around 11:15 a.m. paramedics were called to an L.A. hotel and they found Stephen dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allison Hoker Boss' tribute to her husband

Stephen “tWitch” Boss' wife and fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed in a statement to CNN.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Allison's tribute continued:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Stephen became the DJ on Ellen's show in 2014 and remain with the show until it ended in May 2022. He had become an executive producer of the show in 2020. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

A statement from FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions, reads:

"We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. “tWitch,” we will miss you dearly.

Stephen and Allison

Stephen got his nickname as a child because he could not sit still. He loved to dance and did it every chance he got to show off his skills. He and Allison met during Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance. Allison was a former professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars for four seasons.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Family Photo by allisonholker/Instagram

Allison and Stephen got married on December 10, 2013. They just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last Saturday, December 10, 2022. They shared two young children, son Maddox Laurel, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Stephen adopted his wife's 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Renae from a previous relationship.

The couple admitted during a Nov. 17 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that they missed having a newborn in the house. It led the viewers to believe they were planning to expand their family.