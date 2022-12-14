Some viewers threatened to boycott 'GMA' until Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes return

GMA3: What You Need to Know fans say they would like to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on the air. They are not happy about the regular hosts' absence. Additionally, fans don't like seeing rotating guest hosts in their places. Therefore, many viewers have threatened to boycott the lunchtime show until Robach and Holmes return. In the meantime, they are growing increasingly annoyed waiting to find out if or when they will return.

Rotating guest hosts

ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote in an email to staffers:

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and in the meantime, there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3."

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez replaced Robach and Holmes initially. Then DeMarco Morgan replaced Benitez. Fans are wondering who will be the next replacement as well as how long they will have to wait to hear what the decision will be for Amy and T.J.

Reaction from fans

  • One Twitter user wrote: "Really ?! With all that's goin on in the world, you get rid of TJ ? Come on!"
  • Another Twitter user didn't beat around the bush and wrote: "Don't even watch anymore because of it."
  • A third begged ABC bosses: "Bring back TJ please!"

Robach and Holmes returned to work after their off-camera relationship was made public on November 30. The network pulled them off the air on December 5 and said they would be off the air for a week. It has been longer than a week, and they still have not returned to work.

Fans of Amy and T.J. are in limbo because they don't know when they will return. What's in the back of a lot of people's minds is that they might never come back.

Reactions from GMA staffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUNTN_0jiRcZtm00
Robin Roberts and George StephanopoulosPhoto byMEGA

According to OK magazine, longtime news anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's good reputation. They fear that the headlines will have a negative impact on their viewers and their own journalistic integrity.

