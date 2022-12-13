Paul Whelan's family defends President Biden for Brittany Griner's release from the Russian prison

Paul Whelan's family Photo by The Comeback

Many people are criticizing President Joe Biden after the prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S. from a Russian prison after 10 months and leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia.

Biden defended his actions last week after announcing Griner’s freedom. He also said that America will never stop negotiating for Paul Whelan’s release. Whelan's family welcomed the news. They issued a statement earlier this week defending Biden's decision.

The family stated, according to The Hill:

“The announcement of imminent discussions with the Russian Federation is also positive news. These initial steps give us hope that the third time is the charm."

That statement was in reference to two previous failed efforts to free Whelan. David Whelan, Paul Whelan's twin brother said in a statement:

“The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn't going to happen."

David Whelan stressed that the Whelan family does not begrudge Griner her freedom and has always understood there was a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. will soon have “an engagement” with Russian officials.

He added:

“We have had regular engagement of course along the way and the next conversation at a high level will take place this week."

Whelan is currently serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges. Biden has faced criticism from former president Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., Megyn Kelly, and many others who fail to realize that the agreement was for one or none. They also fail to accept that the Biden administration is still working to get Whelan released.

Some people on social media have criticized President Biden and said, "Trump would have had Whelan out by now." Those who are criticizing Biden might not do so if they think back and realize that Whelan was imprisoned on former President Donald Trump's watch. However, Trump failed to take steps toward getting Whelan released, according to multiple reports.

Trump admitted on Truth Social that he had the same type of deal that Biden had long before Griner was imprisoned. However, he turned down the deal to swap Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout. Now he is criticizing Biden for releasing Griner instead of Whelan.

Former Trump White House national security official Fiona Hill agreed on Sunday that the deal to swap Bout for Whelan was a possibility while Trump was in office.

Hill said on CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan:

“At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for also Paul Whelan. He was not particularly interested in Paul’s case in the way that one would have thought he would be.”