Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statue

A.P. Hill statue Photo by Richmond Times-Dispatch

The last public Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, was removed on Monday, December 12, 2022, after months of delays. The statue of Ambrose P. Hill, a Confederate general in the Civil War, was taken down following a series of court challenges by four of the general's indirect descendants. The statue had stood high on a pedestal at the busy intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond since 1892.

Removal of the A.P. Hill statue was complicated because Hill's remains were buried beneath it. His indirect descendants agreed to allow the city to move the remains to a cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia but argued in court that they should have control over where to relocate the statue. Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said in October 2022 that city officials get to decide where the statue goes next and not the descendants of A.P. Hill.

Mayor Levar Stoney told reporters:

"Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America. And we were the former capital of Confederacy. And so this wasn't just two years of work. This was 100 years of difficult work. And I'm proud that we've now arrived at this moment in our history."

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, said previous administrations made the decision to remove the Confederate statues. He stated:

"As the governor has said before, he firmly believes that we must not airbrush our history. The governor believes that we must not overlook or excuse the sins of our past but we must resist the movement to cleanse our history."

Viewers of the removal

John Hill, 33, one of the descendants who challenged the monument's removal in court, told the Washington Post he drove eight hours from Ohio to watch the statue be taken down.

Hill said:

We just don’t want to see it destroyed because that’s a headstone with our family name on it."

Brandon Fountain, chief operating officer of the Black Lives Matter group in Richmond, told USA TODAY he was also among a group of about 30 people gathered to watch the removal of the statue. Fountain said after the statue was removed, workers began chipping away at the base as witnesses in the crowd handed out coffee and doughnuts

Location for the removed statue

The statue was transported to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, located in the historic Jackson Ward section of the city at 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220. That is where other monuments are also located.

The 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue

Confederate Army General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson

Confederate Army General James E.B. Stuart

Confederate President Jefferson Davis

Confederate Navy Administrator Matthew Fontaine Maury

In May 2020, nationwide protests over systemic racism and police violence against Black people brought a surge of attention to Confederate monuments in cities across the nation. Richmond, Virginia which was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War, has worked to undo the symbols and monuments of its Confederate history.