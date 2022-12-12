A theory is circulating that Nick Cannon is having many children in case he will need a donor for a kidney transplant

Nick Cannon and his 11 children Photo by Instragam

Nick Cannon has 11 children by six different women, and he is expecting a 12th baby soon. The 42-year-old comedian and rapper has two sets of twins. He had four babies so far this year. Several times Nick has been expecting babies from different women at the same time. Among the brood of children, the oldest ones are his 11-year-old twins by singer Mariah Carey.

Nick is not in the news for neglecting his children because he can afford to take care of all of them. He also spends time with them, and their mothers get along. He is in the news now for another reason.

Critics are wondering why Nick is having so many children instead of getting a vasectomy. Since they do not know the answer, they have come up with their own theory.

Theory about Nick Cannon having so many children

Critics are theorizing that Nick may be having so many children because he has lupus and may need a kidney transplant in the future. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 and has been battling the illness ever since.

He said:

“I have lupus, but lupus doesn’t have me.”

About lupus

Lupus is an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. The disease can target organs such as the kidneys, and cause them to fail and be unable to properly remove waste from the blood or properly control the amount of fluids in the body. Some patients may eventually need a kidney transplant in about 15-20% of cases.

Some critics believe Nick Cannon is having kids to increase his chances of having a kidney donor if he needs one in the future. A child would be a likely match since parents and children share similar tissue types. Because Nick has so many children, there is a good chance one or more of them will be a match for a transplant.

Reactions on social media

People on social media have a lot to say about this theory.

“It depends on what kind of lupus you have and what organs it can attack. This theory is not true,” one user commented.

“Lupus is genetic. He could be having all these kids and a majority will have lupus as well,” another user shared.

“This theory doesn’t make any sense because he could literally post a reward for anyone who matches and he’d get offers from everywhere given his status,” another user pointed out.

There is no evidence that Cannon is continuing to have children because he has lupus and might eventually need an organ donor.