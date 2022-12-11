Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the US

Brittany Griner safe at home Photo by wikipedia

Brittany Griner, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was imprisoned in Russia for 294 days. When attempting to leave on February 17, 2022, she was arrested at the airport for carrying vaporizer cartridges containing less than a gram of hash oil that had been prescribed to her in the United States where it is legal. However, it is illegal in Russia and her prison sentence was set for nine years.

Russia gave the United States one offer for a prisoner swap: Griner for detained Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. It was a tough decision, but the Biden administration was told the swap had to be for one or none.

Griner's journey home

Roger Carstens Photo by CNN

After 10 months in a Russian prison, Brittney Griner has safely made it home to the United States. US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens tells CNN's Dana Bash a heartwarming story about the well-known basketball player who had just been released from a Russian penal colony.

Carstens described to CNN their trip home from the time they got on the plane. He told Griner she could have all the space and time she wanted to decompress. However, Griner didn't want to decompress.

She said:

“I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk."

Carstens described how the 32-year-old basketball player, who had spent the last few weeks in one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies, was “full of energy” after being released. She was active and conversational on the plane ride home. She talked to every crew member as she expressed her gratitude. Carstens said the newly released woman probably talked for 12 of the 18 hours on the flight back to the United States.

Carstens shared his own thoughts:

“I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person. But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

The WNBA said in a statement:

“There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today.”