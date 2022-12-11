Phoenix, AZ

Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the US

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjVje_0jf3i7J500
Brittany Griner safe at homePhoto bywikipedia

Brittany Griner, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was imprisoned in Russia for 294 days. When attempting to leave on February 17, 2022, she was arrested at the airport for carrying vaporizer cartridges containing less than a gram of hash oil that had been prescribed to her in the United States where it is legal. However, it is illegal in Russia and her prison sentence was set for nine years.

Russia gave the United States one offer for a prisoner swap: Griner for detained Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. It was a tough decision, but the Biden administration was told the swap had to be for one or none.

Griner's journey home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpDX7_0jf3i7J500
Roger CarstensPhoto byCNN

After 10 months in a Russian prison, Brittney Griner has safely made it home to the United States. US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens tells CNN's Dana Bash a heartwarming story about the well-known basketball player who had just been released from a Russian penal colony.

Carstens described to CNN their trip home from the time they got on the plane. He told Griner she could have all the space and time she wanted to decompress. However, Griner didn't want to decompress.

She said:

“I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk."

Carstens described how the 32-year-old basketball player, who had spent the last few weeks in one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies, was “full of energy” after being released. She was active and conversational on the plane ride home. She talked to every crew member as she expressed her gratitude. Carstens said the newly released woman probably talked for 12 of the 18 hours on the flight back to the United States.

Carstens shared his own thoughts:

“I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person. But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

The WNBA said in a statement:

“There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.  The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brittney Griner# Roger Carstens# Russian prison# prison swap# WNBA

Comments / 22

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
8655 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Georgia State

Late civil rights activist John Lewis' photo will be on an upcoming postage stamp

The United States Postal Service announced on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, that the late Representative John Lewis is being honored by having his photo on a United States postage stamp that is scheduled to be released next year. It will be a Forever stamp without a price on it. It price of the stamp will never change even though the price of other first-class stamps will increase later. Forever stamps are worth whatever the first-class postage rate for a one-ounce letter is at the time the stamp is used even if it is ten or twenty years in the future. The photo on the stamp is the one taken by Marco Grob that appears in Time magazine in 2013.

Read full story
2 comments

Ellen's former DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss dead at 40 by suicide

Stephen 'tWitch'BossPhoto byEllen DeGeneres Show. TMZand other news outlets reported on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the talented DJ on the former Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, is dead at 40 years old.

Read full story

Some viewers threatened to boycott 'GMA' until Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes return

GMA3: What You Need to Know fans say they would like to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on the air. They are not happy about the regular hosts' absence. Additionally, fans don't like seeing rotating guest hosts in their places. Therefore, many viewers have threatened to boycott the lunchtime show until Robach and Holmes return. In the meantime, they are growing increasingly annoyed waiting to find out if or when they will return.

Read full story
2 comments

Paul Whelan's family defends President Biden for Brittany Griner's release from the Russian prison

Many people are criticizing President Joe Biden after the prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S. from a Russian prison after 10 months and leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia.

Read full story
9 comments

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, is stepping down from public service

After 54 years working in public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci is not retiring. Instead, he told ABC News that he is stepping down from government service at the end of December 2022. He wants to do something other than federal work while he still has the health, vitality, and the drive to do so.

Read full story
12 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statue

The last public Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, was removed on Monday, December 12, 2022, after months of delays. The statue of Ambrose P. Hill, a Confederate general in the Civil War, was taken down following a series of court challenges by four of the general's indirect descendants. The statue had stood high on a pedestal at the busy intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond since 1892.

Read full story
12 comments

Cost of items in the 'Twelve Days of Christmas' song

Most of the prices in the Twelve Days of Christmas song change every year. However, a few prices might decrease from the previous year. Only one item never changes its very low price. The Twelve Days of Christmas is a cumulative song. That means each verse is built on top of the previous verses. According to the song, a gift is sent on the first day of Christmas, December 25, and a gift is given to "the true love" on each day for twelve consecutive days through January 5. When a new gift is given, the earlier gifts are repeated.

Read full story
Henrico County, VA

Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortage

Henrico County Public Schools are recruiting substitute teachers and giving them an incentive because of the teacher shortage. The county is offering to pay substitute teachers more than they have been paid in the past, according to WRIC and WTVR, two local television stations in Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments

A theory is circulating that Nick Cannon is having many children in case he will need a donor for a kidney transplant

Nick Cannon has 11 children by six different women, and he is expecting a 12th baby soon. The 42-year-old comedian and rapper has two sets of twins. He had four babies so far this year. Several times Nick has been expecting babies from different women at the same time. Among the brood of children, the oldest ones are his 11-year-old twins by singer Mariah Carey.

Read full story
224 comments

Fans disappointed over Kelli Giddish's exit from 'Law and Order: SVU'

It was announced back in August 2022 that Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, would leave NBC's Law and Order: SVU after 12 years. Fans were disappointed when it did happen in the finale of Season 24 which aired on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Read full story

Overview of first three episodes of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday, December 8, 2022, with about 2.4 million viewers. Even though the series is only half over, it received the highest UK ratings for any Netflix show in 2022.

Read full story
30 comments
Virginia State

Christmas traditions in Virginia

There are many Christmas traditions within families, cultures, countries, and communities. A tradition in one family might not be the same tradition in every family. However, there are some common traditions that everyone practices in the State of Virginia.

Read full story

What viewers learned from the first part of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan MarklePhoto byChris Jackson/Getty Images. Harry & Meghanis an American documentary series streaming on Netflix. It is the couple's story told in their own words about meeting and loving each other. Even though the series is only half over, it has received the highest UK ratings for any Netflix show in 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Many people spend a lot of time picking out a Christmas tree that they like. Sadly, once they take it home and decorate it, they forget about it until it is time to take it down. With proper care, your tree will stay fresh until you are ready to take it down after the holidays.

Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership

Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.

Read full story
64 comments
Richmond, VA

'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments

President Biden's two prisoner swaps during his administration

Trevor Reed and Brittany GrinerPhoto byALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES. Joe Biden become the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021. President Biden is wary of prisoner swaps. However, since the start of his presidency, he has made two of them.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker's staffers wanted him to stop being a moron on television

Herschel WalkerPhoto byBrynn Anderson via Associated Press. The runoff election for the Georgia Senate seat is over with Herschel Walker losing to incumbent Raphael Warnock. Campaign aides for Herschel Walker attempted drastic efforts to keep him on message. Staffers told NBC Newsthat he was hard to manage and coach.

Read full story
33 comments

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and everyone is not happy about it

Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the United States and Russian officials successfully negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner spent 294 days in captivity, following her February arrest for possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. A Russian court found her guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,000.

Read full story
100 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy